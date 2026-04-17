Liwa University launches Master’s in Data Science and AI in Abu Dhabi

Preparing students for roles such as AI Consultant, Data Engineer, and AI Product Manager
Liwa University has announced the launch of its master’s program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, offered at its College of Engineering and Computing.
The program will begin accepting applications for the fall semester of the academic year 2026/2027. This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to advancing higher education, aligning with the UAE’s digital transformation, and supporting the growth of a knowledge-based economy.
The 30-credit program, delivered at the Abu Dhabi campus, is designed to equip students with advanced skills in data analysis and intelligent systems, emphasizing practical applications across critical sectors including government, healthcare, energy, smart cities, and financial services.
Students may choose between two tracks: a thesis track for those pursuing research and further graduate studies, and an industry project track, which focuses on professional and leadership skills, preparing graduates to lead innovative projects in multidisciplinary environments.
Professor Raed Abu Zitar, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, highlighted that the program blends theoretical foundations with practical experience, enhancing students’ analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities. He added that graduates will find broad career opportunities in fields such as digital transformation, data science, intelligent systems engineering, big data analytics, and data-driven decision-making.
The program also prepares students for advanced roles such as AI Consultant, Data Engineer, and AI Product Manager, as well as opportunities in research and development, supporting lifelong learning and professional growth.
Professor Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University emphasized that the program demonstrates Liwa University’s dedication to providing high-quality education that meets the UAE’s strategic goals. He noted that it represents a significant step in preparing skilled professionals capable of leading technological innovation and contributing to a knowledge-driven economy.