LEGALFLY partners with Qistas to deliver GCC-native legal AI for in-house teams

Combines Arab legal intelligence with agentic AI to support in-house legal teams in Gulf
LEGALFLY, the AI legal operating system for corporates, has announced a strategic partnership with Qistas, the leading legal intelligence platform for the Arab world. The partnership will provide in-house legal teams across the GCC with AI-powered legal support grounded in region-specific legislation, regulation, and judicial precedent.
Despite the proliferation of AI tools designed for legal workflows, legal teams operating across GCC jurisdictions remain underserved. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait operate under distinct legislative frameworks that most AI systems—trained predominantly on Western legal datasets—are not equipped to handle. This partnership addresses that gap.
Founded in 2012, Qistas has developed the most comprehensive Arabic legal knowledge base in the region, covering primary legislation, secondary regulation, and judicial decisions across nine jurisdictions. Beyond content, Qistas applies advanced AI across its platform—enabling semantic search, contextual retrieval, and legally grounded analysis—allowing users to navigate complex legal systems with precision and confidence. The platform is widely adopted by law firms, government entities, and corporate legal departments across the GCC.
LEGALFLY provides secure, AI-native workflows for intake, contract review, drafting, due diligence, and research, enabling in-house legal teams to increase accuracy, consistency, and reduce turnaround times by up to 80%.
Through this partnership, Qistas’ AI-enhanced legal intelligence layer is integrated within LEGALFLY’s workflows—augmenting its agentic capabilities with jurisdiction-aware search, retrieval, and legal reasoning grounded in authoritative sources.
By combining Qistas’ deep GCC legal intelligence with LEGALFLY’s agentic capabilities, in-house teams will be able to:
Review contracts against applicable local law — not generic global standards, but enforceable legislation and precedent in their jurisdiction.
Access compliance guidance grounded in GCC regulation — enabling confident, business-aligned legal advice.
Automate routine legal work at scale — supported by AI that reflects real legal systems, not abstract models.
Leverage AI-enhanced search and retrieval — ensuring that outputs are traceable, contextual, and legally reliable.
Work seamlessly in Arabic and English — removing language barriers from AI-assisted legal workflows.
Ruben Miessen, CEO and Co-Founder of LEGALFLY, said: "In-house legal teams in the GCC are operating in one of the fastest-growing legal markets in the world, under real regulatory complexity, with the same pressure to do more with less that we see everywhere else. They deserve AI that is built for their reality. This partnership with Qistas is how we deliver that.”
Qistas CEO, Nissreen Haram, added: “Legal AI in our region cannot rely on generic models or static content. It must understand how law is structured, applied, and interpreted locally. Through this partnership, we are embedding AI-powered legal intelligence—spanning content, search, and reasoning—directly into LEGALFLY’s workflows to deliver solutions that legal teams will actually trust and adopt.”
The integration is being rolled out to in-house legal teams across the GCC in the coming months.