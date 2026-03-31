ASUS launches ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) in the UAE, built for high-impact creators on the move

Limited-edition convertible streamlines GoPro capture-to-edit workflows
ASUS today announced the UAE availability of the ProArt GoPro Edition PX 13 (HN730EAC), a limited-edition convertible laptop developed in collaboration with GoPro. Designed for creators who capture and produce content on the move, the new device combines ProArt-grade performance with a tightly integrated GoPro workflow in a compact, field-ready form factor.
With adventure content, extreme sports, and mobile video production gaining strong momentum across the UAE, creators increasingly require powerful yet portable systems that can keep pace with fast-moving workflows. The ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition is purpose-built to support creators operating across diverse shooting environments — from Dubai’s urban landscape to the region’s demanding outdoor terrains.
Inspired by GoPro’s action DNA, the ProArt GoPro Edition features an exclusive Black Metal finish, military-grade durability, and an ultra-portable convertible form factor. Weighing just 1.39kg with a versatile 360° hinge, creators can seamlessly switch between laptop, tent, and tablet modes whether reviewing footage in the field or editing on the move
he device is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, making it a reliable companion for creators working across the UAE’s diverse environments — from urban shoots to outdoor expeditions.
At the heart of the collaboration is a deeply integrated GoPro experience.
The PX13 introduces:
Dedicated GoPro Hotkey for instant access
StoryCube app with GoPro Cloud integration
Native 360° video workflow support
AI-powered media organization
With one tap, creators can launch GoPro Player, sync footage, and automatically organize files using AI — eliminating manual sorting and speeding up post-production.
Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 50 TOPS NPU, the ProArt GoPro Edition is built for modern AI-assisted creative workloads, from high-resolution action footage editing to generative content workflows.
With up to 128GB LPDDR5X unified memory, creators can multitask across demanding apps without slowdowns — ideal for mobile creators handling multiple shoots per day.
The laptop features a 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Pantone validation, delivering accurate color reproduction for video editing, grading, and content production.
Support for stylus input and the integrated ASUS DialPad enables intuitive control across Adobe Creative Tools, giving creators precise hands-on workflow control wherever they work.
For UAE customers, the ProArt GoPro Edition arrives as a true creator kit:
ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) laptop
Exclusive GoPro-inspired protective sleeve
Premium collector-style packaging with customizable storage inserts
Dedicated GoPro Hotkey integration
12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription
The reusable packaging can be customized to store GoPro cameras and accessories, transforming the box into a practical creator storage solution.
Each ProArt GoPro Edition includes a complimentary 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription, unlocking:
Unlimited GoPro cloud storage
Automatic footage backup
Seamless capture-to-edit workflow
Enhanced creator tools
This makes the PX13 not just a laptop, but a complete end-to-end GoPro creator ecosystem.
The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is now available in the UAE, starting at:
Dh13,999
Available via:
Leading retail stores across the UAE
UAE customers also benefit from ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing added peace of mind with accidental damage coverage designed to support creators on every adventure.