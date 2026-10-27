Indian actor Suriya inaugurates Malabar Gold & Diamonds' latest Dubai showrooms

Three new showrooms redefine jewellery shopping in Dubai
Strengthening its presence in one of its most significant global markets, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s 4th largest jewellery retailer globally, has inaugurated three new showrooms in Dubai, at Al Qusais, Discovery Gardens, and Karama. The expansion reinforces the brand's commitment to offering exceptional jewellery shopping experiences while bringing its extensive range of jewellery collections closer to customers across the UAE.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Al Qusais showroom by acclaimed Indian actor Suriya, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group; Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD - International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Mayankutty C, Senior Director at Malabar Group; Mr. Ameer CMC, Director of Finance & Admin at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Sakkeer P, Head of Merchandising & SCM (Gold) at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Ranjith KV, Regional Head - UAE; other senior management team members, customers, and well-wishers. The inauguration witnessed an enthusiastic turnout from fans and customers, reflecting the actor's immense popularity and the strong bond he shares with the brand. The newly launched showrooms at Discovery Gardens and Karama were also opened as part of the expansion initiative, further strengthening Malabar Gold & Diamonds' retail footprint in Dubai.
Commenting on the occasion, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: "The UAE has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth journey of Malabar Gold & Diamonds over the years. Beyond being one of our most important markets, it is also home to our international operations headquarters and has been instrumental in shaping our global expansion strategy. The country's progressive vision, business-friendly ecosystem, and multicultural customer base continue to create immense opportunities for sustainable growth. The inauguration of these three new showrooms is a reflection of our confidence in the UAE's future and our commitment to enhancing customer convenience across key locations. As we continue expanding our global footprint, our larger ambition remains unchanged: to be the world's most trusted and preferred jewellery retailer by delivering unparalleled quality, exceptional value, and memorable experiences while upholding the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and customer satisfaction."
Designed as world-class jewellery destinations, the new showrooms at Al Qusais, Discovery Gardens, and Karama seamlessly blend elegance, comfort, and innovation. Featuring sophisticated interiors, spacious display areas, dedicated consultation spaces, and an extensive showcase of gold, diamond, precious gemstone, platinum, bridal, and contemporary jewellery collections, the showrooms have been curated to cater to the diverse preferences of Dubai's multicultural clientele. The Al Qusais and Karama showrooms further elevate the customer experience with exclusive luxury lounges, providing a refined and personalised setting for customers to explore jewellery collections and celebrate special purchase occasions.
K.P. Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, said: "We are delighted by the overwhelming response received during the inauguration celebrations, which once again highlights the deep trust and confidence customers have for the Malabar Gold & Diamonds brand. Every new showroom opening is not merely a business milestone but an opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with the communities we serve. As a responsible jeweller, we remain deeply committed to conducting our business with integrity, transparency, and accountability. From responsible sourcing and quality assurance to customer protection and community-focused initiatives, we continuously strive to create a positive impact beyond retail. The exceptional turnout and support witnessed today encourage us to continue raising industry benchmarks while staying true to the values that have defined our journey."
Shamlal Ahamed, MD - International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Suriya for joining us on this special occasion and making the inauguration celebrations even more memorable. Our association with him spans several years and has been built on mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to excellence. The new showrooms at Al Qusais, Discovery Gardens, and Karama have been designed to offer a truly elevated jewellery shopping experience, featuring spacious layouts, contemporary interiors, personalised service, and an extensive portfolio of gold, diamond, precious gemstone, and bridal jewellery collections. We are confident that these showrooms will set new benchmarks in customer experience and become preferred jewellery destinations for residents and visitors alike."
To celebrate the launch, customers can avail a range of exciting inaugural offers, including free cash vouchers on diamond and precious gemstone jewellery purchases, special discounts on selected jewellery categories and several other festive benefits until 8 November across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in the UAE.
The expansion further underscores the brand's long-term commitment to the UAE market and its vision of making premium jewellery shopping more accessible, convenient, and rewarding for customers across the region. With a strong international presence and a legacy built on trust and excellence, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its position as one of the preferred jewellery retail brands globally.