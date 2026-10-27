Indian actor Suriya inaugurates Malabar Gold & Diamonds' latest Dubai showrooms

Commenting on the occasion, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: "The UAE has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth journey of Malabar Gold & Diamonds over the years. Beyond being one of our most important markets, it is also home to our international operations headquarters and has been instrumental in shaping our global expansion strategy. The country's progressive vision, business-friendly ecosystem, and multicultural customer base continue to create immense opportunities for sustainable growth. The inauguration of these three new showrooms is a reflection of our confidence in the UAE's future and our commitment to enhancing customer convenience across key locations. As we continue expanding our global footprint, our larger ambition remains unchanged: to be the world's most trusted and preferred jewellery retailer by delivering unparalleled quality, exceptional value, and memorable experiences while upholding the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and customer satisfaction."