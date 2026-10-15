Human by Design: BPG Group celebrates 30 Years of creativity in an AI era

Amer El Hajj, CEO of WPP Media MENA, said: "AI has taken real work off our desks, and most of it was work none of us got into this business to do. The question is what we do with what it gave back. In ten years every company will be human by design or human by default. Default is whatever the machines have not learned to do yet, left behind for us. Nobody chose it; we simply kept what was left. Design means deciding in advance what stays with people, and then funding it and defending it. Clients do not buy the document; they buy the people who stand behind it. Anyone can sound human now, but only a person can be held to it. That is why Human by Design is the right theme for a thirtieth anniversary. The machine will give you an answer in seconds. Knowing whether that answer is any good still takes a person who has spent years learning the difference.”