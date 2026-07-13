How India’s Galgotias University is building talent for the tech driven global economy

Why recruiters are flocking to Galgotias University in India’s tech talent race
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and economies around the world, universities are facing a new challenge. Institutions must equip students not only for jobs that exist today but also for careers, industries and opportunities that are still being created.
Global economies are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies, creating a new imperative for universities to produce graduates who can contribute from day one.
For employers and policymakers alike, the conversation is shifting from the number of graduates entering the workforce to the quality of their preparation, including practical skills, adaptability, global exposure and the ability to solve real world problems.
In India, Galgotias University is attracting attention for its employability led model after announcing more than 5,500 job offers for its Class of 2026 from over 1,250 recruiters across technology, consulting, banking and professional services.
The scale of recruitment reflects a broader shift underway in higher education, where employability is becoming a core design principle rather than an outcome left to chance.
Technology companies accounted for a significant share of hiring activity. Infosys recruited 526 students, followed by Capgemini with 228 offers, Cognizant with 205 and Accenture with 91 offers. Professional services firms including Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC also recruited extensively from the university, contributing to more than 80 Dream Offers across the Big Four firms.
The highest domestic package reached INR 60 lakh per annum, while the highest internship stipend stood at INR 1.25 lakh per month. Several students secured offers ranging between INR 15 lakh and INR 27 lakh from leading Indian and international employers.
For Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, these outcomes are closely linked to a philosophy that places industry participation at the centre of academic design.
“Industry cannot remain an occasional visitor to the classroom. Employers must have a seat at the table when curricula are designed, technologies are adopted and learning outcomes are defined,” he said.
This approach reflects a wider transformation taking place in higher education globally. Traditional models built around lectures and examinations are increasingly giving way to experiential learning environments where students learn through projects, real world challenges and direct engagement with industry.
At Galgotias University, this philosophy has taken shape through active learning frameworks that place students at the centre of the learning process.
Project based learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, industry challenges, startup incubation and practical problem solving have become integral parts of the student experience. The objective to help students beyond just securing jobs by equipping them with the mindset and capabilities needed to navigate careers that will evolve continuously over the coming decades.
Industry partnerships have become a critical pillar of this strategy.
Students have access to nearly 20 Centres of Excellence and specialised learning centres developed in collaboration with global companies including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Salesforce, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech and Capgemini.
These centres expose students to technologies and workflows that are already shaping industries worldwide. By working with tools, platforms and technologies used by employers, students are able to bridge the gap that often exists between academic learning and professional expectations.
The changing nature of work is also placing a premium on entrepreneurial thinking.
Many of the jobs that today’s students will hold ten years from now do not yet exist. At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are automating routine tasks across industries while creating opportunities in entirely new sectors.
Universities therefore have an important role to play not only in preparing students for employment but also in enabling them to create employment.
Galgotias University has built one of India’s fastest growing startup ecosystems, supporting more than 135 startups, including over 30 revenue generating ventures.
Students are encouraged to explore entrepreneurship alongside traditional career pathways, allowing them to develop ideas, build products and engage with investors and mentors while still on campus.
Access to advanced infrastructure is another differentiator in the emerging AI economy.
Training students for an artificial intelligence driven world requires more than classroom instruction. It requires access to computing power and research infrastructure that mirrors industry environments.
Galgotias University has invested in advanced high performance computing capabilities, including NVIDIA DGX H200 systems that have traditionally been available only to research institutions and large technology enterprises.
Such investments help democratise access to expensive technologies and allow students from diverse backgrounds to work on projects involving machine learning, large language models and advanced analytics.
Global exposure is becoming equally important.
Increasingly, employers seek graduates who are comfortable working in multicultural environments and collaborating across geographies and time zones.
Recognising this shift, the university has expanded opportunities for international learning and engagement.
Students from Galgotias University have recently participated in academic programmes at institutions including the Girton College, University of Cambridge and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, gaining exposure to international classrooms, new ideas and different approaches to innovation and entrepreneurship.
These experiences contribute to the development of graduates who are not only technically capable but also globally aware and culturally agile.
These developments come at a time when India is strengthening its position as one of the world’s largest suppliers of skilled talent to international markets.
Indian professionals continue to play a central role in sectors including technology, healthcare, engineering, finance and education across regions as diverse as the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and North America.
As talent shortages emerge in several advanced economies, the importance of universities in shaping globally competitive workforces will only increase.
The coming decade is likely to place a premium on institutions that successfully combine industry integration, international exposure, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies within a single educational ecosystem.
For universities around the world, the challenge is no longer simply to educate students.
The challenge is to build talent pipelines capable of powering an increasingly digital, interconnected and AI driven global economy.
For Galgotias University, the milestone of 5,500 job offers points to a larger transformation taking place across higher education.
Universities are no longer preparing students only for their first job.
They are preparing them for careers, industries and opportunities that are still being invented.