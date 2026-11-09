How human-centred leadership is transforming workplace culture

How are you reshaping the people strategy to support business expansion while building a unified organisational culture?

As Badami Holding Group continues to expand, my priority is ensuring our people strategy grows alongside the business.

Managing diverse operations requires balancing consistency with flexibility. We're strengthening our HR foundations through clearer policies, structured onboarding, defined responsibilities and consistent people management practices across the group.

One initiative I'm particularly proud of is transforming our onboarding experience. Beyond processes and paperwork, we want every new colleague to feel welcomed, connected and proud to belong from day one.

For me, a unified culture doesn't mean every business operates identically. It means employees experience the same fundamental values: respect, fairness, accountability and opportunity, regardless of location or background.

What unconventional approaches are you introducing to attract, develop and retain talent?

I believe employee experience starts long before someone's first working day and continues through every interaction with the organisation.

Sometimes, the most meaningful initiatives are surprisingly simple. We've introduced personalised welcome kits, strengthened onboarding and created opportunities for employees to connect through cultural celebrations and engagement activities.

What makes these initiatives valuable isn't their cost, but the sense of belonging they create.

I'm equally passionate about creating environments where employees feel comfortable sharing ideas, developing skills and taking ownership of their growth.

Retention isn't simply about convincing people to stay. It's about building an organisation they genuinely want to be part of.

How are you preparing employees for AI and automation while preserving human leadership?

I see AI as an opportunity to make HR more strategic, not less human.

Technology can simplify administrative processes, improve reporting, support recruitment and provide better workforce insights. This allows HR professionals and managers to spend more time on what truly matters: conversations, development, problem-solving and employee wellbeing.

However, technology should support decisions, not replace human judgement. An algorithm may identify patterns, but it cannot fully understand someone's potential, personal circumstances or aspirations.

As we strengthen our HR systems and digital processes, my focus is on helping employees become confident with technology while developing critical thinking and interpersonal skills.

The future belongs to organisations that combine technological efficiency with human understanding.

What will distinguish the UAE's most successful leaders in managing multigenerational, multicultural teams?

Dubai is increasingly positioning itself alongside global cities such as New York, London and Singapore in attracting exceptional international talent. This creates an opportunity for organisations to rethink how talent can reshape their culture, thinking and approach to business.

I believe successful leaders will embrace different perspectives, challenge traditional ways of working and create environments where talent can genuinely thrive.

For example, at Badami Holding Group, we're strengthening leadership practices, communication and employee development to support this vision.

Ultimately, attracting great talent is only the beginning. The real competitive advantage comes from creating a culture where that talent can contribute, innovate and grow.