Galgotias University advances in global rankings with multidisciplinary education

Student-centric learning and innovation propel Galgotias University’s global recognition
Galgotias University’s 24-place rise in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 draws attention to an academic direction that brings together research, student-centred learning, multidisciplinary education and industry integration, while opening pathways towards professional careers and entrepreneurship.
The university advanced from 65th to 41st among Indian institutions, moving from the 1201-1500 global band to the 1001-1200 band, while its position among private universities and institutions in India improved from 27th to 20th. The significance of this progress lies in understanding the academic capabilities and student opportunities that provide the foundation for sustained institutional development.
Galgotias’ THE performance sits alongside its inclusion in the 1201-1400 global band of the QS World University Rankings 2027. The university’s published national comparison places it 16th among private universities in India, 46th among all Indian universities and third among private universities in Uttar Pradesh.
National recognition adds another perspective, with Galgotias securing eighth position among private general universities in the India Today-MDRA Best Universities Rankings 2026. It also ranked second among the most improved private general universities, a category assessing progress over the five-year period from 2022 to 2026.
Galgotias also secured fifth position in the private engineering category of the BW Businessworld Top Engineering Colleges Rankings 2026, achieving 85 out of 100. The assessment covers research excellence, innovation, teaching, employment, infrastructure, inclusiveness and social impact, providing a discipline-specific perspective alongside its broader institutional rankings.
Research environment and research quality together account for 59 per cent of THE’s overall assessment, making research capacity and scholarly influence central to interpreting performance within this framework. Although the precise contribution of each factor to Galgotias’ rise requires a comparison of individual indicator scores, its research data provides substantive context.
The university records 9,957 Scopus-indexed publications, 80,859 citations, an h-index of 104 and 64 granted patents. Seven faculty members feature among the world’s top two per cent of scientists, while 16 government-funded research projects reflect engagement with externally supported academic inquiry.
Its journal quartile analysis identifies 1,808 publications in Q1 journals and 1,124 in Q2 journals, together accounting for 56.6 per cent of the output covered by that analysis. This percentage relates to the assessed journal output rather than the entire Scopus publication total.
Galgotias’ Student-Centred Active Learning Ecosystem, known as G-SCALE, provides a framework for connecting academic knowledge with participation and application. Discussions, case studies, collaborative assignments and practical problem-solving encourage students to examine ideas, explain their reasoning and take greater responsibility for their learning.
Faculty development supports this approach, including the university’s engagement with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, on active learning practices. Carefully designed activities, constructive feedback and assessments that reveal understanding are essential to translating this educational philosophy into consistent classroom experiences.
Galgotias’ range of disciplines, spanning engineering and computing, business, law, biosciences, healthcare, media and design, creates opportunities to examine problems from several perspectives. The educational opportunity lies in bringing these perspectives into shared projects and research questions, with each discipline contributing its methods and expertise.
A healthcare technology project, for example, may require computing expertise alongside clinical understanding, user-centred design and attention to privacy. An electric mobility solution may involve engineering, environmental assessment, supply-chain planning and commercial feasibility, illustrating why practical innovation often depends on collaboration across subject boundaries.
When embedded in shared learning experiences, multidisciplinary collaboration can strengthen students’ ability to communicate across specialisations, understand competing priorities and connect technical decisions with their social and commercial consequences. Its value depends on purposeful opportunities to work together, supported by faculty guidance and clear learning objectives.
The university has 20+ industry-aligned Centres of Excellence and learning centres, with collaborators including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, Salesforce and IBM. These connections provide opportunities for students to engage with contemporary technologies and professional practices.
For the 2026 placement drive, university announced more than 5,500 offers from over 1,250 recruiting organisations, with a highest package of INR 60 lakh per annum and an average package of INR 5.4 lakh per annum. The highest reported internship stipend reached INR 1.25 lakh per month, while recruiters included Infosys, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture and EY.
Galgotias University also ranked No. 2 in India for BBA placements in the Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2026, adding national recognition for placement performance to its broader academic standing. The university-wide placement figures represent offers rather than a count of uniquely placed students, while the Times distinction specifically concerns BBA placements.
Alongside employment opportunities, Galgotias’ entrepreneurship infrastructure includes more than 135 incubated startups, over 30 of which generate revenue, and an INR 10 crore Galgotias Innovation Fund. Students at its iOS Development Centre have also developed more than 85 live apps, providing a practical connection between technical learning and product development.
These opportunities support a dual pathway through which students can prepare for professional employment while exploring enterprise creation. Both directions require subject knowledge, communication, collaboration and problem-solving, while entrepreneurship introduces further demands around customer discovery, commercial judgement and managing limited resources.
Multidisciplinary collaboration can strengthen both pathways by helping students combine technical capability with an understanding of users, markets and regulation. A product development project may become a portfolio that supports recruitment, an idea for a venture or an experience that helps a student identify a professional specialisation.
The combination of research activity, intellectual property and incubation support creates opportunities to move promising ideas towards practical application. Realising that potential requires technical validation, engagement with users and a clear understanding of commercial feasibility, making industry relationships and mentoring important connections between academic investigation and enterprise.
Galgotias’ improved ranking offers an external reference point for institutional progress, while these initiatives provide a broader context rather than a proven explanation of each place gained. The lasting significance of the 24-place rise will depend on sustained research quality and the opportunities it creates for students to work across disciplines, build successful careers and develop viable enterprises.