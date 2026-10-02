FREELANDER begins its global journey in Abu Dhabi with FREELANDER 8

FREELANDER, now a standalone brand, brings British design heritage
FREELANDER marked the beginning of its international journey at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch, held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi. Under the theme “Beyond the Legend”, the event introduced FREELANDER’s next chapter as a standalone brand, with FREELANDER 8 at the centre of its premium intelligent all-terrain proposition.
The Middle East is a strategic starting point for FREELANDER, with the UAE identified as its first international market. FREELANDER 8, the brand’s first strategic model, is a mid-to-large SUV intended to bring everyday comfort, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability together for commuting, family travel and journeys beyond conventional roads.
FREELANDER traces its origins to the Freelander model introduced in 1997, which combined everyday usability with authentic all-terrain capability. Today, that spirit of exploration continues through a standalone global brand positioned as a “British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand”.
The FREELANDER brand is jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.
The brand’s vision is “To become a world-leading premium new energy brand.” FREELANDER 8 gives this direction a tangible expression through three product pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom.
FREELANDER 8 offers a modern interpretation of British design heritage. Its 2,050 mm-wide body and strong shoulder line create a planted stance, while the Iconic Triangle Window carries forward a recognisable detail from the original Freelander. Incorporating references to the letters “F” and “L”, the window connects the vehicle’s contemporary profile with the brand’s origins.
The intelligent cockpit uses the Qualcomm SA8295P automotive-grade chip, with the Surround View Gallery, a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED far-side screen, and a 15.6-inch LCD centre display supporting a responsive interface for occupants. FREELANDER 8 also combines L2+ advanced driver assistance with intelligent parking capability to support frequent driving and parking tasks.
According to the official launch presentation, SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) will be available in selected markets. In supported parking scenarios, it enables users to manage parking and vehicle-summon functions through a smartphone app. These assistance functions remain subject to operating conditions and driver responsibilities; they do not constitute fully autonomous driving. Equipment and feature availability depend on the market and vehicle specification.
FREELANDER 8 brings intelligent technology to its all-terrain heritage through a hybrid all-wheel-drive architecture, dual-chamber air suspension and i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System). The system offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, Smart Mode and Expert Mode. Smart Mode can select an appropriate mode as conditions change, while Expert Mode allows greater driver customisation.
The hybrid architecture is intended to balance electric driving for urban use with the performance and range needed for longer journeys and more demanding terrain. FREELANDER’s global development programme includes testing with more than 1,000 vehicles across more than 50 road types.
The region’s mix of city driving, long-distance travel, sustained heat and sand makes the Middle East both a priority market and part of FREELANDER 8’s development process. Road testing in the region’s hot, dry and dusty conditions formed part of that process, and regional features include Sand Mode, a 45 cc air-conditioning compressor and the Middle East-exclusive Qibla Compass, which shows the direction of Makkah.
As its international journey begins, FREELANDER has started global dealer recruitment and is developing its retail network. In the UAE, Al Tayer Motors (Dubai and the Northern Emirates) and Premier Motors (Abu Dhabi) are its official dealer partners, and registration of interest in FREELANDER 8 is now open. Its channel model will be adapted to individual markets, supporting the brand’s long-term focus on customer experience and premium intelligent all-terrain mobility.