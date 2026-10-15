Dh40,000 a month to run a private home? Inside Dubai’s booming luxury household economy

Demand for highly experienced private household professionals evolves dramatically
Dubai is known for record-breaking real estate, extraordinary residences and an increasingly international population of entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families. But behind some of the city’s most spectacular homes, another luxury economy is rapidly emerging - and it is attracting attention from around the world.
The demand for highly experienced private household professionals has evolved dramatically. Senior house managers, estate managers, private chefs, butlers and specialist nannies are increasingly being recruited to manage sophisticated residences and the complex lifestyles behind them.
For Royal Maison, a private household recruitment consultancy established in Dubai in 2013, the scale of international interest became particularly visible when one of its recruitment reels reached more than two million views.
The response extended far beyond the UAE.
Royal Maison received interest from applicants and recruitment partners across Asia, including Korea and Japan, as well as Latin America and other international markets, drawn by opportunities within Dubai’s rapidly developing private household sector.
One factor captured particular attention: remuneration.
Senior house management positions advertised through Royal Maison have reached approximately Dh30,000 per month, while selected specialist nanny positions have offered packages in the region of Dh35,000 - 40,000 per month, reflecting the experience, responsibility and calibre required for certain private appointments.
“People around the world traditionally associate Dubai’s growth with property, finance and hospitality,” says Katarina Janev, the Founder of Royal Maison. “What is less visible is the sophisticated private-service economy developing alongside them. Some of these residences require highly experienced professionals capable of managing teams, suppliers, schedules, children, travel, events and multiple properties - all while operating with exceptional discretion.”
The modern luxury residence can function almost like a private organisation.
A senior house or estate manager may oversee employees, contractors, inventories, maintenance, events and property preparation across several residences. A private chef may work around highly individual dietary requirements and international travel schedules, while specialist nannies can be recruited for their education, languages, childcare expertise and ability to work within globally mobile families.
At this level, recruitment is no longer simply about filling a domestic position.
Discretion, cultural intelligence, professional experience, personality, adaptability and trust can be as important as technical ability.
The international reaction to Royal Maison’s recruitment campaign also highlighted something larger: Dubai is increasingly capable of attracting private-service talent from around the world.
As the city continues to attract international wealth and some of the world’s most exceptional residential developments, the infrastructure surrounding private life is becoming increasingly sophisticated too.
After more than a decade in Dubai, Royal Maison is now extending its international footprint, including expansion into Hong Kong, reflecting the increasingly global lifestyles of the families and professionals operating within this sector.
Dubai’s luxury story has traditionally been told through its skyline, hotels, supercars and extraordinary homes.
But the next chapter may be about something far less visible: the highly skilled people behind the doors who make extraordinary private lives run effortlessly.