CBI Index 2026: St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica top global citizenship rankings

The 2026 Index also examines the introduction of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), which aims to strengthen regional oversight and establish common regulatory standards. Proposed changes include a requirement for CBI citizens to spend at least 30 days in their country of citizenship during their first five years. According to the report, these requirements had not become operational across participating jurisdictions at the time of assessment and were therefore excluded from the 2026 rankings.