Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for internal medicine and general surgery residency programs

The new programs mark a milestone in advancing medical education and training in the UAE
Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has received accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for its Internal Medicine and General Surgery residency programs. These accreditations add to the Group’s previously approved programs in Orthopedics and the Hematology-Oncology Fellowship, further strengthening its portfolio of specialized medical education offerings.
As part of this milestone, Burjeel Holdings also announced the launch of its post-graduate residency and fellowship programs across four key medical streams. These programs reflect the Group’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals and advancing the UAE’s position as a hub for world-class medical training.
The announcement was made during the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of the Medical Internship Program in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by prominent dignitaries including Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary General of the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS); Dr. Hatem Faraj Al Ameri, Director of the Division of Healthcare Workforce Monitoring at the Department of Health, Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Anwar Sallam, Group Designated Institutional Official (DIO), Burjeel Holdings.
“The addition of these residency and fellowship programs reflects the NIHS vision to strengthen postgraduate medical education in the UAE. By working with partners such as Burjeel Holdings, we are creating structured pathways to train highly skilled specialists who will contribute significantly to the nation’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani.
This milestone builds on Burjeel Holdings’ long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The internship program, which began in 2018, has successfully trained hundreds of young doctors, including 33 graduates in the most recent batch. With the addition of the new residency and fellowship programs, the Group welcomed a total of 60 trainees this year.
John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The launch of our residency and fellowship programs is a pivotal step toward building a sustainable healthcare workforce in the UAE. By investing in structured training and education, we are enhancing the quality of care while fostering long-term resilience, driving innovation, and aligning with national healthcare priorities.”
The new programs will span four to five years. Training will be conducted across Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain. Six Burjeel Holdings hospitals have been accredited by the NIHS and DOH as teaching hospitals, and the new programs have also received accreditation in recent months.
Dr. Tahani Al Qadri, Group Director of Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings, said that this achievement reflects Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to advancing medical education in the UAE. “By launching these residency and fellowship programs, we are nurturing the next generation of specialists and creating meaningful pathways for local talent to thrive. Our goal is to position Burjeel as a trusted partner in shaping the UAE into a regional hub for excellence in medical education and clinical training,” she added.
