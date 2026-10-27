Burjeel Day Surgery Center launches dedicated rhinoplasty and oculoplasty clinics in Abu Dhabi

The service is led by Dr. Haitham Abdul Hafez Moued, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Oculoplastic Surgeon, an SRC-Accredited Master Surgeon, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), Scotland, and Board-Certified Ophthalmologist with 16+ years of experience and more than 5,000 surgeries performed. He holds the Syrian Board in Ophthalmology, the Arab Board Certificate in Ophthalmic Diseases and Surgery, and a Fellowship in Oculoplasty and Orbit. His expertise spans advanced eyelid, lacrimal, and orbital procedures.



“The Oculoplasty Clinic has been established to provide comprehensive care for patients with functional and cosmetic eyelid conditions, blocked tear ducts, and orbital conditions, particularly those associated with thyroid eye disease. By combining the latest technologies with a multidisciplinary approach, we aim to ensure accurate diagnosis and develop an appropriate treatment plan tailored to each patient,” said Dr. Haitham Moued.