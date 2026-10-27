Burjeel Day Surgery Center launches dedicated rhinoplasty and oculoplasty clinics in Abu Dhabi

The new clinic addresses functional, reconstructive, and aesthetic concerns th
Burjeel Day Surgery Center (BDSC), Al Reem Island, part of Burjeel Holdings, has launched two specialized clinics, the Rhinoplasty Clinic and the Oculoplasty Clinic, expanding its surgical services for patients seeking advanced treatment for conditions affecting the nose and structures surrounding the eyes. The two clinics were formally inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation.
Developed as dedicated services, the clinics bring focused expertise to areas where treatment extends beyond appearance to address both functional and reconstructive needs. The Rhinoplasty Clinic focuses on nasal form and function, while the Oculoplasty Clinic provides specialised care for conditions affecting the eyelids, tear ducts, and orbit.
The Rhinoplasty Clinic provides specialized treatment for patients seeking aesthetic refinement, improved nasal function, or correction following previous procedures. Services include cosmetic, functional, and revision rhinoplasty, as well as septorhinoplasty.
A key area of expertise is closed, scarless rhinoplasty, an advanced technique performed without external incisions to address both aesthetic and functional concerns, with no visible external scarring and a shorter recovery period. The technique can also be used for revision or redo rhinoplasty in suitable cases.
The clinic is led by Dr. Sherif Elsaka, a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England (MRCS) and Fellow of the European Board of Otorhinolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery. With more than 1,000 surgeries performed, Dr. Elsaka brings extensive surgical experience across primary, functional and revision rhinoplasty procedures.
“A successful rhinoplasty procedure requires a careful balance between aesthetic outcomes and optimal nasal function. With the latest advances in surgical techniques, including the closed rhinoplasty approach and ultrasonic techniques, we can offer suitable patients more precise, individualized treatment without visible external scars, along with a faster and smoother recovery. Through this dedicated clinic, our goal is to bring specialized expertise and advanced surgical options closer to patients in Abu Dhabi,” said Dr. Sherif Elsaka.
The Oculoplasty Clinic focuses on conditions affecting the eyelids, tear ducts, and orbit, combining functional and reconstructive surgery to restore normal anatomy, protect vision, and improve quality of life.
Services cover conditions including ptosis, eyelid abnormalities and tumors, tear duct obstruction and orbital conditions, as well as selected pediatric cases. The clinic also provides reconstructive surgery, blepharoplasty, and endoscopic brow lift.
The service is led by Dr. Haitham Abdul Hafez Moued, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Oculoplastic Surgeon, an SRC-Accredited Master Surgeon, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), Scotland, and Board-Certified Ophthalmologist with 16+ years of experience and more than 5,000 surgeries performed. He holds the Syrian Board in Ophthalmology, the Arab Board Certificate in Ophthalmic Diseases and Surgery, and a Fellowship in Oculoplasty and Orbit. His expertise spans advanced eyelid, lacrimal, and orbital procedures.
“The Oculoplasty Clinic has been established to provide comprehensive care for patients with functional and cosmetic eyelid conditions, blocked tear ducts, and orbital conditions, particularly those associated with thyroid eye disease. By combining the latest technologies with a multidisciplinary approach, we aim to ensure accurate diagnosis and develop an appropriate treatment plan tailored to each patient,” said Dr. Haitham Moued.
The introduction of the Rhinoplasty Clinic and Oculoplasty Clinic reflects Burjeel Day Surgery Center’s continued focus on developing dedicated surgical services that respond to specific patient needs, with greater efficiency, faster recovery and same-day discharge.