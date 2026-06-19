British Orchard Nursery marks 20 years with AI Academy launch and graduation of 1,500 students

Commenting on the occasion of children's graduation and academic year end, Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, said: “For two decades, our mission has been to prepare children not just for school, but for life. The world our children will inherit will be shaped by rapid technological advancement, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are equipped with the skills, confidence, adaptability and values needed to thrive. The launch of our AI Academy, Parent App and AI-powered innovation initiatives reflect our commitment to teachers and in remaining at the forefront of educational excellence while preserving the human connections that remain at the heart of early childhood learning.