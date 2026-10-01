BI Group strengthens UAE platform as it enters next phase of growth in Dubai

International group builds a locally led Dubai operation backed by 30+ years’ experience
Dubai: BI Group, an international development and construction platform with more than three decades of delivery experience, is strengthening its presence in the UAE as it enters the next phase of its growth in Dubai.
Founded in Kazakhstan in 1995, the group has evolved from a regional construction business into a global organisation operating across investment, master planning, design, engineering, construction, development, and asset management.
The company has established a permanent Dubai‑based operation to oversee its development activities, partnerships and project delivery in the UAE. This locally led platform will guide BI Group’s entry into the market and support its long‑term ambition to create integrated, master‑planned communities designed for Dubai’s diverse and international population.
BI Group’s initial residential portfolio in Dubai includes three developments, with additional mixed‑use and residential opportunities under evaluation. Its next launch is planned for Meydan Horizon, forming part of a wider pipeline that will underpin the company’s future expansion in the emirate. These early projects will allow BI Group to demonstrate its delivery capabilities while laying the foundation for larger, community‑scale developments – an area in which the group has extensive experience.
“Dubai is one of the world’s most sophisticated and competitive real estate markets,” said Aidyn Rakhimbayev, Chief Executive Officer of BI Group Holding. “We enter it with respect for what has already been achieved here and with a clear understanding that trust must be earned through delivery. Our ambition is to build a long‑term business in the UAE, supported by strong leadership, international expertise and an uncompromising focus on the quality of the places we create.”
Across its global markets, BI Group has delivered more than 150 million square feet of real estate through over 250 projects in its portfolio, supported by a workforce of more than 8,000 people. Ranked 131st on the ENR 2026 top 250 global contractors list, the group builds millions of square feet annually, including residential communities, commercial and mixed‑use developments, hotels, educational facilities, transport infrastructure, sports venues and renewable‑energy projects.
A defining feature of BI Group’s development model is its focus on creating large, integrated residential districts – known as BigVilles in its established markets. These master‑planned communities combine homes with public spaces, landscaping, education, retail, services and community infrastructure. This expertise will shape the company’s long‑term direction in the UAE, where it intends to evolve from individual buildings to full‑scale community development.
“We are not new to development, we are new to Dubai – and we recognise that credibility here must be built locally,” said Ruslan Yembergenov, CEO of BI GROUP UAE. “We have assembled a Dubai‑based team with deep knowledge of the local market and are working with experienced UAE partners across design, development and delivery. Our priority is to create projects that respond to the expectations of Dubai’s international residents and contribute positively to the city over the long term.”
BI Group’s international credentials include a ranking of 131st in the ENR 2026 Top 250 International Contractors and a BB / Stable rating from Fitch Ratings. In 2025, the Group delivered 2.4 million sq m of residential space, placing its delivery volume above major developers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Cushman & Wakefield Veritas data cited by Forbes Kazakhstan. The company’s global footprint spans Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Georgia, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.