BI Group strengthens UAE platform as it enters next phase of growth in Dubai

“We are not new to development, we are new to Dubai – and we recognise that credibility here must be built locally,” said Ruslan Yembergenov, CEO of BI GROUP UAE. “We have assembled a Dubai‑based team with deep knowledge of the local market and are working with experienced UAE partners across design, development and delivery. Our priority is to create projects that respond to the expectations of Dubai’s international residents and contribute positively to the city over the long term.”