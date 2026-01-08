ASUS Republic of Gamers presents next-gen gaming innovations, commemorates 20 years of gaming excellence at CES 2026

ROG showcases world-first technologies, next-generation gaming systems
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced its Dare to Innovate virtual event at CES 2026, unveiling the next chapter of its vision for gaming performance, design, and culture. The showcase celebrates 20 years of fearless innovation, highlighting breakthrough technologies that empower gamers and creators, while reinforcing ROG’s commitment to redefining gameplay, creation, and competitive performance worldwide.
A wide range of next-generation ROG gaming laptops takes center stage at CES 2026, alongside select flagship innovations such as the ROG G1000 gaming desktop, showcasing world-first engineering, AI-driven performance, and advanced thermal design that elevate gaming and creative experiences.
Marking its 20-year milestone, ROG reflects on a legacy defined by bold ideas and pioneering engineering — from early breakthroughs that reshaped high-performance gaming hardware to today’s cutting-edge laptops and desktops built for power, immersion, and reliability. Every milestone embodies the spirit of For Those Who Dare, challenging conventions and redefining what gaming technology can achieve.
Continuing this legacy, innovations from the ROG Lab are highlighted this year, introducing advancements focused on intelligent performance optimization, thermal mastery, and user-centric design across both laptops and flagship systems — empowering gamers and creators to play, create, and push limits with confidence.
Designed for those who need performance on the go, the Zephyrus line-up delivers all-day power and stunning visuals in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. With smart AI features and efficient cooling, it keeps creators and gamers productive and immersed wherever they are.
This generation’s ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405/GA403) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) redefine what compact performance can deliver, featuring next-gen processing power and a new HDR-class display that delivers higher brightness and visual depth for gamers who want more capabilities in the same sleek footprint.
The Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and G16 (GU606) feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, delivering flexible performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU power for local AI tasks and in-game AI workflows. The G14 GU405 supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, and the G16 GU606 up to GeForce RTX 5090, with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4, and Frame Generation. Max GPU TGP has been increased by up to 23% in manual mode, from 120W to 130W on the G14 and 130W to 160W on the G16. The G14 (GA403) is also available with a next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processor, offering Copilot+ certification and local AI execution.
With 50 TOPS of NPU performance and Copilot+, these laptops bring AI-powered acceleration directly to the device for gaming, creating, and multitasking — without relying on the cloud. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps both models quiet and efficient under load, with a redesigned bottom panel, optimised exhaust vents, and liquid metal on the CPU.
In terms of display, they now feature a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with Nebula HDR engine tuning, delivering richer highlights, deeper contrast, and more lifelike HDR visuals, while providing 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for cinema-grade quality. Extended battery life ensures productivity throughout the day. The laptop also adds a full-size SD card reader for easy media transfer. Powerful as it is, the G14 features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with a redesigned Slash lighting and glass-mirror finish, combining performance, portability, and style.
The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (GX651) takes versatility to the next level. Its dual 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens run at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time, providing smooth, tear-free visuals while supporting multitasking for gaming, streaming, or creative workflows, and the main panel supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. Powered by the latest Intel processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it handles demanding games, content creation, and AI workloads with ease. ROG Zephyrus Duo enable five operating modes to suit any scenario, while ROG Intelligent Cooling — featuring a vapour chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet — all combine together to provide the best possible performance, providing ultimate flexibility for work, play, and creation.
ROG has partnered with Kojima Productions to merge high-performance gaming technology with visionary storytelling and artistry. The collaboration celebrates creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of devices and peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible.
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP stands at the center of this collaboration, merging two decades of ROG’s gaming innovation with Kojima Productions’ visionary storytelling. Designed to reflect and reimagine the studio’s core values, the device draws deep inspiration from its iconic mascot, Ludens. It is a flexible 2-in-1 powerhouse that transforms into a gaming console, a creator tablet, a workstation, or an ultraportable laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, it delivers desktop-class performance and on-device AI acceleration in a tablet-sized form factor. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut offers cinematic visuals and ultra-responsive motion, while the detachable keyboard and slim chassis make play and creation possible anywhere. Designed by Yoji Shinkawa, the chassis blends art and engineering into a collectible piece, enhanced with exclusive Kojima Productions packaging, custom Armoury Crate themes, and Ludens-inspired wallpapers.
The ROG G1000 redefines what a gaming desktop can be, combining extreme performance with show-stopping innovation. At its core, the built-in AniMe Holo fan is the world's first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC that can project customizable holographic visuals, transforming the environment into a medium of personal expression. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber that incorporates the hinge-door design, ensuring airflow does not interfere with the main components’ thermal path and helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the Holo system. The ROG Thermal Atrium, dedicated for CPU cooling, channels fresh air through 420 mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans and isolated airflow paths, ensuring critical components remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. Equipped with ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, the G1000 is tuned and ready for peak performance from day one. The 104L ATX ultra tower chassis enhances airflow, accommodates larger cooling hardware, and supports easy maintenance, while the Fan Key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. Customization is extensive with Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, letting users control RGB lighting across GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the AniMe Holo, delivering a system that is as visually striking as it is powerful. With every unit validated for stability and backed by comprehensive ROG service, the G1000 gives gamers and creators the confidence to push limits without compromise.
Beyond hardware innovation, ROG continues to invest in its regional gaming community through initiatives such as the ROG Elite Program, which rewards loyal gamers with exclusive benefits, early access opportunities, community events, and competitive experiences across the UAE.
With its latest CES laptop lineup and ongoing community engagement, ROG reinforces its commitment to empowering gamers and creators in the UAE — delivering not just powerful devices, but a connected ecosystem built around performance, creativity, and passion for gaming.
