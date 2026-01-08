ASUS Republic of Gamers presents next-gen gaming innovations, commemorates 20 years of gaming excellence at CES 2026

The ROG G1000 redefines what a gaming desktop can be, combining extreme performance with show-stopping innovation. At its core, the built-in AniMe Holo fan is the world's first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC that can project customizable holographic visuals, transforming the environment into a medium of personal expression. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber that incorporates the hinge-door design, ensuring airflow does not interfere with the main components’ thermal path and helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the Holo system. The ROG Thermal Atrium, dedicated for CPU cooling, channels fresh air through 420 mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans and isolated airflow paths, ensuring critical components remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. Equipped with ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, the G1000 is tuned and ready for peak performance from day one. The 104L ATX ultra tower chassis enhances airflow, accommodates larger cooling hardware, and supports easy maintenance, while the Fan Key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. Customization is extensive with Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, letting users control RGB lighting across GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the AniMe Holo, delivering a system that is as visually striking as it is powerful. With every unit validated for stability and backed by comprehensive ROG service, the G1000 gives gamers and creators the confidence to push limits without compromise.