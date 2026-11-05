ASUS brings “Design You Can Feel” to life at Dubai Design Week with THEA Café takeover

Zenbook 14 takes centre stage at D3 into an immersive design and lifestyle experience
Dubai: ASUS today opened its Design You Can Feel experience at THEA in Dubai Design District (d3), bringing technology, craftsmanship and lifestyle together during Dubai Design Week. Running from 3–5 November, the ASUS - THEA takeover invites visitors to discover Zenbook in a setting built around the way people naturally meet, work, create and connect.
Marking ASUS’s second consecutive year at Dubai Design Week, the activation builds on the brand’s previous focus on the craftsmanship, materials and technology that go into creating its laptops. This year, ASUS takes that story further by moving beyond the traditional product showcase and giving visitors a more tactile way to experience design through colour, material, touch and interaction.
Across THEA, design-led touchpoints bring the Zenbook story into the café environment, while hands-on product moments allow visitors to spend time with the devices and explore ASUS’s wider premium laptop portfolio. The experience is designed to make technology feel more personal and relevant to everyday life rather than simply presenting products on display.
Taking centre stage is the ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480), an ultraportable Copilot+ PC designed for modern users who work, create, learn and connect from anywhere. Weighing as little as 1.1kg, the laptop combines a durable all-metal chassis with Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum, creating a distinctive ceramic-like tactile experience while supporting the lightness and mobility expected from the Zenbook family.
For the UAE, ASUS Zenbook 14 is available across multiple processor configurations, giving users greater choice based on their performance and mobility needs. The range features a 14-inch 16:10 OLED display, comprehensive connectivity including USB-C, USB Type-A and HDMI, and thoughtful everyday features designed for study, work, entertainment and AI-enhanced workflows.
Together, these elements reflect the balance of craftsmanship, portability and intelligent performance that visitors can experience throughout the THEA activation.
While Zenbook 14 remains the hero of the activation, visitors can also experience a wider selection of ASUS premium devices suited to different lifestyles and needs, including options for productivity, multitasking and creative workflows. The experience gives guests the opportunity to explore the portfolio hands-on and discover which device best matches the way they work, study or create.
Visitors are invited to experience ASUS - THEA from 3–5 November 2026 at THEA, Dubai Design District (d3), explore Zenbook 14 and the wider ASUS premium portfolio, and experience Design You Can Feel firsthand.
As ASUS celebrates 37 years of innovation, visitors can also continue their journey through the ASUS UAE eShop and discover anniversary offers available across selected products.
The ASUS Zenbook 14 is available now in the UAE through the ASUS UAE eShop, with selected configurations starting from Dh3,499 and promotional savings of up to Dh1,000.
Customers can explore the latest Snapdragon X, AMD and Intel-powered Zenbook 14 configurations, along with current offers, directly on the ASUS UAE eShop.