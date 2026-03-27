Ankabut strengthens learning continuity in the UAE by offering institutions free access to WeVideo’s interactive learning platform

“To ensure that students’ academic progress continues without disruption, educators need tools that allow them to adapt quickly to remote learning environments,” said Tarek Jundi, Chief Executive Officer, Ankabut. “We understand that transitioning to remote learning requires not just functional, but engaging methods. That’s why we are working towards meeting the educational and technological needs of the moment. We are pleased to extend our support to the educational institutions in the UAE through Ankabut’s robust national infrastructure and delivery.”