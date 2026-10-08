Amwaj Development completes first Dubai handover with on-time delivery of Starlight Park

Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Development, said: “Starlight Park will always hold a special place in Amwaj’s journey because it was our first project. It was where people chose to place their trust in us - not simply based on a concept, but on their belief in our vision and our ability to deliver. Completing the project on time is a meaningful milestone for our team and, most importantly, for the people who chose to call Starlight Park home.”