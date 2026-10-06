ALA Developments breaks ground on 286-unit Havencia project in Dubai

Havencia is the first project in Dubai Land Residence Complex to offer studios convertible to 1-bedroom apartments. The development will feature a business lounge and library at the entrance lobby. The podium level will include a splash pad, butterfly garden koi pond and jogging track. At the rooftop, residents will have a gym fully equipped by Technogym, a golf simulator, barbecue area, open-air cinema and a party hall. Residences are planned with fitted kitchen cabinetry and built-in Siemens appliances, along with built-in wardrobes and smart-home by Alexa.