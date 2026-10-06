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ALA Developments breaks ground on 286-unit Havencia project in Dubai

Developer begins construction of its second project in Dubai Land Residence Complex

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ALA Developments breaks ground on 286-unit Havencia project in Dubai

Dubai: ALA Developments has broken ground on Havencia, a 286-unit residential development in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), marking the start of construction on the developer’s second project in the emirate.

The development, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028, will comprise studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on a 34,057-square-foot plot.

ALA Developments said Havencia has been designed with families and investors in mind, combining residential amenities with access to Dubai’s major road networks, schools, retail, metro and leisure destinations.

Havencia is the first project in Dubai Land Residence Complex to offer studios convertible to 1-bedroom apartments. The development will feature a business lounge and library at the entrance lobby. The podium level will include a splash pad, butterfly garden koi pond and jogging track. At the rooftop, residents will have a gym fully equipped by Technogym, a golf simulator, barbecue area, open-air cinema and a party hall. Residences are planned with fitted kitchen cabinetry and built-in Siemens appliances, along with built-in wardrobes and smart-home by Alexa.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on October 1 at the Havencia site, was attended distinguished guests, including ALA Developments employees, investors, brokers and invited guests.

Chairman Hassan Raza was joined for the ceremonial groundbreaking with Head of Consortium Abbas S.Z, Chief Executive Officer Zaman Abbas and Chairman’s son Mohammed Haidar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hassan Raza said Havencia represented another step in ALA Developments’ plans to expand into a larger real estate development business in the UAE and wider region.

“This is not just the beginning of a new project - it is another important step in our journey as a company. Our vision is not only to develop buildings, but to build a strong and trusted real estate development company,” Hassan Raza said.

“When I look at the next five years, I see ALA Developments becoming a billion-dollar company, with at least 30 projects across the UAE and Middle East,” he said.

Second project for ALA Developments

Havencia follows Creek Views at Al Jaddaf Waterfront, ALA Developments’ first project. Creek Views comprises 108 residences across one- and two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses and is scheduled for handover in first quarter of 2027, according to the company.

ALA Developments was established in 2023 and traces its roots to Star Track Group, whose business interests span home appliances, hospitality and real estate. Star Track Group operates across more than 40 countries in the Middle East, Africa and the CIS region.

The developer says it has a pipeline of four upcoming projects with a combined valuation of more than AED1 billion across Dubai Land Residence Complex, Dubai South, Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Islands.

Hassan Raza said further details of the company’s future developments would be announced at a later stage.

ALA Developments is led by Chairman Hassan Raza, Head of Consortium Abbas S.Z. and Chief Executive Officer Syed Zaman Abbas. The company describes its development strategy as focusing on a limited number of design-led residential projects, with an emphasis on quality control, regulatory compliance and delivery.

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