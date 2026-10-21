10+ projects launched in just two years: Zoya Developments adds Elvora to its growing Dubai portfolio

Zoya Developments has unveiled Elvora, its latest residential development in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), reinforcing the company’s rapid expansion across Dubai’s high-growth residential corridors. The launch forms part of Zoya’s strategy to build a strong presence in emerging communities supported by robust infrastructure, strategic connectivity and sustained long-term demand.

The project was unveiled at an event in Abu Dhabi attended by First Prime Properties, the project’s executive channel partner, alongside investors, partners, and representatives of the real estate community. The event showcased Elvora’s residential concept, highlighting its design philosophy, strategic location, and lifestyle offering, as well as a curated range of amenities designed to promote wellness, connectivity, and modern living.

The launch marks another milestone in Zoya Developments’ growth journey. In just two years since entering the Dubai market, the developer has established a portfolio of launched and pipeline projects valued at more than Dh1.2 billion, underlining both the scale of its ambitions and the pace at which it has expanded its footprint across the emirate.

Focus on emerging communities

Zoya's growth strategy is centred on identifying emerging communities supported by infrastructure investment, population growth and long-term economic development. Alongside its expanding presence in Dubai Land Residence Complex, the company continues to strengthen its position in areas such as Dubai South, where it has rapidly advanced projects such as Elinor which commenced construction two months after its launch.

This disciplined approach to project delivery has become a defining feature of Zoya’s growth story, enabling the developer to rapidly bring projects to market while creating sustainable long-term value for both homeowners and investors.

Elvora embodies Zoya Developments’ vision of creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that combine contemporary living, strong connectivity and enduring investment appeal. As Dubai Land Residence Complex continues to mature into a sought-after residential destination, supported by ongoing infrastructure enhancements and increasing investor interest, the development is well positioned to capitalise on the area's growing appeal.

Elvora: Built around a philosophy of balance and well-being

Elvora will feature a comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities, including an infinity pool with a sunken lounge, barbecue area, children's play area, rooftop lounge, yoga centre, outdoor theatre and gym, complemented by elegantly designed lobby, reception and communal spaces. Built around a philosophy of balance and well-being, the development combines refined interiors, natural light, thoughtful detailing and nature-inspired elements to create comfortable homes that support modern lifestyles.

Elvora also benefits from its location within Dubai Land Residence Complex, an increasingly established community destination as Dubai’s growth extends beyond its traditional districts. The community offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai–Al Ain Road, connecting residents to major education, retail, leisure and business destinations across the emirate.

The development benefits from a strategic location within Dubai Land Residence Complex, offering seamless access to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Residents will be connected to key educational, retail, leisure and business destinations across the city, while remaining within easy reach of landmarks including Dubai Academic City, Dubai Outlet Mall, Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Further enhancing the residential experience, Elvora will incorporate recognised global brands and smart home technologies, including Siemens, Alexa, VitrA and GROHE, supporting a connected, technology-enabled living environment aligned with the expectations of today’s residents.