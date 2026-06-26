Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses opening of new manufacturing unit at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kerno Enterprises, stated that the inauguration of the company’s headquarters and manufacturing facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis represents a key milestone in its development journey. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to designing and manufacturing advanced enterprise IT hardware within the UAE in alignment with the country’s strategic direction to advance industrial capability and the digital economy. He added that the facility is positioned to meet growing demand for sovereign high-performance computing and AI solutions developed and manufactured in the UAE.