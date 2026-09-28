A&A Associate launches World's Fastest UAE residency

New program promises UAE residency for investors in just five working days
Dubai, UAE — A&A Associate, the UAE's largest corporate service provider, in partnership with the world’s largest free zone, RAKEZ, has launched the 'World's Fastest UAE Residency, a new program designed to help international investors and entrepreneurs secure UAE residency in five working days.
Investor residency works differently than an employment visa, where a company sponsors the applicant. Investors have no employer behind them, so they must first register a legal business entity of their own.
Investor residency works differently than an employment visa, where a company sponsors the applicant. Investors have no employer behind them, so they must first register a legal business entity of their own.
For most applicants, it meant more than one trip into the country and several weeks between appointments. A&A Associate's new program compresses it into two phases and five working days.
The first phase takes three working days and happens entirely remotely. A&A Associate handles the business setup , license, immigration card, e-channel registration, and entry visa.
Applicants then travel to the UAE for the second phase, which takes 48 hours. This covers the medical fitness test and Emirates ID biometrics, the only steps that require their physical presence.
The package is priced at USD 4,550 and includes a free zone business license permitting up to 10 business activities, along with a residence visa for the applicant. A&A Associate also offers a discounted family sponsorship service, letting applicants relocate with their spouse and children.
Investor visa holders are eligible for 0% corporate tax and benefit from the country's no personal income tax policy, both longstanding draws for global entrepreneurs and investors.
“The UAE moves fast. Everything here happens at a pace most countries can't match," said Robin Philip, Founder and CEO of A&A Associate. "So why should residency be the one thing that takes weeks?”
The program is now open for applications through A&A Associate website.