Clock ticks for Dubai’s free zone firms for audited financial statement submission

There is a date sitting quietly on the calendars of thousands of Dubai businesses right now. Most of them have not acted on it yet. Some will miss it entirely. And when they do, the consequences will cost them far more than they expected.

May 30, 2026, is the deadline for audited financial statements submission for companies registered under Dubai Development Authority (DDA).

DDA oversees some of Dubai’s most prominent free zones: Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Production City, among others.

Under its Private Companies Regulations 2016 (Circular 421), every FZ LLC and branch office must submit audited financials along with a completed summary sheet through the AXS portal. For companies on a December 31 year-end, that lands on May 30, 2026.

DDA is now actively sending reminders. That detail matters more than it might seem.