Immigration expert reveals key factors to help unlock global investment opportunities
A Dubai trade licence, a UAE Golden Visa and a Caribbean passport may appear to have little in common. Yet, for a growing number of internationally minded entrepreneurs, investors and families, they are increasingly becoming components of the same strategy: building a business, securing a future and expanding global mobility.
The business of international migration is changing. Where conversations once centred on employment opportunities and overseas education, they now encompass wealth preservation, business expansion, residency security and access to international markets. Navigating these choices requires an understanding of both commercial ambitions and personal aspirations.
Clint Khan has spent 20 years advising clients on precisely these decisions. One of the industry's longest-serving immigration advisors, the Indian-born entrepreneur brings something beyond professional expertise to the table. Having lived in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom before making the UAE his home, Khan has personally experienced many of the transitions he helps his clients navigate.
Today, his commercial ambitions are firmly anchored in the Emirates. Having spent much of his career helping people pursue opportunities overseas, Khan is increasingly focused on reversing that journey, bringing entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and students into the UAE through business establishment, Golden Visa advisory and education opportunities.
For those seeking greater international mobility while retaining the UAE as their primary base, his advisory services extend to Caribbean citizenship by investment and permanent residency in Europe.
From corporate growth to entrepreneurial ambition
Khan's understanding of international markets was developed through nearly two decades of building businesses, identifying commercial opportunities and establishing operations across continents.
During his 18 years in a director-level position at Y-Axis, a recognised name in international immigration, Khan spearheaded the company's expansion beyond India, establishing and growing its presence in the UK, Canada, Australia and the Middle East, helping transform it into a multimillion-dirham business.
Entering new markets demanded more than replicating an established business model. It required an understanding of different consumer expectations, regulatory environments and competitive pressures, alongside the ability to establish credibility in unfamiliar territories.
Strategic marketing, business development and customer relationships became central to his professional approach. Having successfully expanded an established brand internationally, Khan recognised an opportunity to channel that experience into building ventures of his own.
His entrepreneurial ambitions now extend beyond conventional immigration consultancy, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of international investment, business ownership, residency and citizenship. At the centre of that vision is the UAE, a country he believes offers compelling opportunities for the next generation of global entrepreneurs.
Dubai as a launchpad for global business
The UAE's emergence as an international business destination has changed the dynamics of investment migration. Entrepreneurs are looking beyond geographical relocation, seeking jurisdictions that offer commercial connectivity, regulatory clarity and opportunities for sustained growth.
Dubai, with its international business ecosystem and access to markets across Asia, Africa and Europe, presents a particularly attractive proposition.
However, establishing a company involves considerably more than securing a trade licence. Decisions surrounding corporate structures, business jurisdictions, regulatory obligations and future expansion can have lasting implications for an enterprise.
Khan works with entrepreneurs and investors to navigate these complexities, helping them identify business establishment options aligned with their commercial objectives and longer-term ambitions.
An increasingly important component of his advisory portfolio is the UAE Golden Visa. For eligible entrepreneurs, investors and professionals, long-term residency offers greater certainty when making decisions about business expansion, property ownership, education and family commitments.
The convergence of business establishment and residency planning represents a significant opportunity for Khan. Rather than treating them as separate transactions, his approach recognises that the decisions entrepreneurs make about where to establish their businesses are often inseparable from where they intend to build their lives.
The growing business of global mobility
While the UAE remains central to Khan's entrepreneurial vision, international mobility represents another significant pillar of his business.
Citizenship by investment programmes in the Caribbean have introduced additional options for qualifying investors and families seeking to diversify their residency and citizenship arrangements.
St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Saint Lucia offer established citizenship by investment programmes, each operating under its own regulatory framework, investment requirements and eligibility conditions.
For business owners whose commercial interests span multiple markets, a second passport can offer greater travel flexibility. For families, it can form part of broader planning around international opportunities and future generations.
Europe presents a different proposition. Through his advisory services covering Malta's permanent residency programme, Khan helps qualifying applicants explore the possibility of establishing a long-term European residency base while continuing to live, work and invest in the UAE.
However, investment migration is far more complex than comparing the travel privileges associated with different passports or residency permits. Financial commitments, due diligence requirements, regulatory changes and individual circumstances all influence the suitability of a particular programme.
Khan's approach centres on helping clients understand these distinctions and evaluate their options against their personal and commercial priorities.
Connecting capital, citizenship and opportunity
The strength of Khan's business proposition lies in the intersection of several advisory disciplines that increasingly overlap.
An entrepreneur establishing a company in Dubai may simultaneously be exploring long-term UAE residency. An investor expanding internationally may be considering a second citizenship. A family with interests across multiple countries may require a combination of residency, education and investment solutions.
Understanding how these decisions influence one another is becoming an important differentiator in the international advisory business.
Khan also maintains a presence in the real estate sector as Founder and CEO of Realtor Signature Properties, extending his entrepreneurial interests into another area closely connected with investment and residency planning.
His journey from expanding an international immigration brand into a multimillion-dirham operation to establishing independent ventures reflects an ability to identify commercial opportunities and adapt to changing customer expectations.
With two decades of industry experience behind him, Khan is positioning his businesses to serve a generation of entrepreneurs and investors whose ambitions are increasingly international, but whose commercial and personal foundations remain firmly rooted in the UAE.
For Khan, the opportunity lies not simply in helping people cross borders, but in helping them make better decisions about where they invest, what they build and how they secure their future.
Clint Khan can be contacted at clint@realtoruae.com