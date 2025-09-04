Choithrams and WFP relaunch 'End Hunger with Goodness' campaign amid rising global food insecurity

In a bid to make giving more transparent and personal, Choithrams is inviting donors to follow the journey of their contributions through WFP’s innovative fundraising app, ShareTheMeal. A dedicated campaign page — “ShareTheMeal for Zero Hunger with Choithrams” — allows users to see how their support is making a tangible difference. The page can be accessed by scanning QR codes displayed on in-store campaign posters or by searching within the app itself.