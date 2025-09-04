Choithrams and WFP relaunch 'End Hunger with Goodness' campaign amid rising global food insecurity

Since 2015, Choithrams has given over 7M meals, aiding WFP in feeding vulnerable children
Thanks to the support of our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are returning with the annual campaign to address food insecurity. With global hunger on the rise, Choithrams and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have relaunched their annual “End Hunger with Goodness” campaign, aimed at boosting school meal programmes across the Middle East.
The initiative runs from September to December 2025, and is the latest in the decade-long partnership between Choithrams and the world largest humanitarian organisation fighting hunger and malnutrition.
Since 2015, Choithrams has donated the equivalent of more than 7 million meals, helping WFP deliver life-changing nutrition to children in vulnerable communities. This year’s campaign continues that legacy, with proceeds from specially marked “Goodness Foods” products contributing up to 4 meals per item to WFP’s school meals programme.
WFP’s school meals are more than just food — they’re a gateway to education, health, and hope. In regions struggling with conflict, displacement, and economic instability, daily meals at school can mean the difference between dropping out and thriving. For girls in particular, these programmes help counter barriers like early marriage and child labour.
“WFP is deeply grateful to our longstanding partner Choithrams for stepping up support for school meals as a highly effective tool to address hunger in a world of compounding crises and when acute food insecurity affects a staggering 320 million people worldwide,” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Representative to the GCC.
Choithrams Chairman L.T. Pagarani reflected on the campaign’s evolution, “We’ve seen firsthand how a simple meal can unlock opportunity. From boosting school attendance to improving health outcomes, the ripple effects are profound. We’re truly thankful to our customers and partners whose generosity fuels this mission. Together, we’re not just feeding children — we’re investing in futures.”
In a bid to make giving more transparent and personal, Choithrams is inviting donors to follow the journey of their contributions through WFP’s innovative fundraising app, ShareTheMeal. A dedicated campaign page — “ShareTheMeal for Zero Hunger with Choithrams” — allows users to see how their support is making a tangible difference. The page can be accessed by scanning QR codes displayed on in-store campaign posters or by searching within the app itself.
WFP and Choithrams have enlisted the support of two prominent advocates for food equity — clinical dietician Mitun De Sarkar and celebrated food blogger Suad Shamma, known to many as Lady Spatula. Last year, the duo travelled to Jordan’s Mafraq region to witness WFP’s school meal programme firsthand – and shared the learnings to advocate Zero Hunger campaign objectives.
Their reflections will be shared through a series of compelling social media stories, aiming to unite UAE residents to support the campaign. By spotlighting real-world change, Choithrams aims to demonstrate that every donated meal is not just a gesture of goodwill, but a catalyst for resilience and opportunity.
