Centurion Properties unveils Burj Capital Business Bay

Speaking on the choice of Business Bay as a location, Moksh Garg, Managing Director, Centurion Properties says, “There are many commercial projects in Dubai - but if you were to start a business today, where would you want to be situated? Business Bay. It’s the one place that comes to mind. By creating office towers not only in Business Bay but also in evolving hubs like JVC and Motor City, we’re offering entrepreneurs and businesses proximity, connectivity, and everyday convenience.”