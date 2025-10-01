Can TIGGO9 CSH conquer the extreme environments of the Middle East?

Chery's TIGGO9 CSH to be validated in Qatar’s seas, Kuwait’s deserts, & UAE runways
Amid the global shift toward electrification and intelligent technology, “safety” has become a critical benchmark of automotive capability. Starting September 20, Chery will launch a multi-environment challenge across land, sea, and air in the Middle East. TIGGO9 CSH will be validated in Qatar’s high-salinity seawater, Kuwait’s scorching deserts, and the UAE’s vast runways, testing both safety and performance limits.
Middle Eastern nations are advancing energy transition and new energy vehicle (NEV) adoption. Yet, extreme climates — Qatar’s heat and salt corrosion, Kuwait’s desert with surface temperatures above 70°C, and the UAE’s demanding terrain — pose tough challenges. Guided by its “In Somewhere, For Somewhere” adaptive development strategy, Chery has chosen these locations for an ultimate performance test. By replicating authentic harsh environments, Chery addresses user needs and embodies its philosophy: “Safety, for Family” and “Let everyone enjoy five-star protection.”
In Qatar, tests will assess the battery enclosure’s sealing, corrosion resistance of connectors, and BMS stability under hot, humid, and salty conditions. In Kuwait, the focus will be on battery cooling efficiency, resilience to thermal runaway, and reliable charge-discharge under sustained extreme heat. In the UAE, high-speed runs will test peak power output, while long-distance endurance drives in the UAE and Kuwait will validate durability, range, and adaptability.
As Chery’s flagship SUV, TIGGO9 CSH is built with a high-strength steel battery shell and aerospace-grade aluminum frame, ensuring resistance to crushing. Its IP68-rated waterproof pack survives one meter of water for 48 hours and can cross 500 mm deep water safely. A thermal runaway prevention module and aluminum alloy housing mitigate fire risks, while an intelligent monitoring system tracks battery health 24/7. Together, these innovations enhance safety and reliability, resisting corrosion and preventing thermal runaway under all conditions.
Desert driving requires robust power and range. TIGGO9 CSH uses Chery’s fifth-generation hybrid engine, producing 115 kW and 220 N·m torque, ensuring strong acceleration even off-road. During Chery’s 2025 “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage,” TIGGO9 CSH completed a 600-km highway test at 120 km/h, proving powerful performance and a total range exceeding 1,400 km. Upcoming UAE sprint challenges and cross-border endurance runs will further demonstrate its capability.
As the first Chinese automaker with overseas sales exceeding 5 million vehicles and a Fortune Global 500 presence for two consecutive years, Chery tests vehicles across six extremes: heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high speed, and rough terrain. This approach is not mere technology display but a response to real-world demands. Through “global real-world testing + user co-validation,” Chery ensures every family worldwide enjoys five-star protection and secure driving.
As the IUCN Conference, the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit and the launch of the KP11-CHERY pickup truck approach approach, the company will continue to offer an outstanding experience through advanced technologies and reliable products. Especially at the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit, Chery International simultaneously launched a series of user-themed activities for its sub-brands such as Chery, Exeed, OMODA & JAECOO, Lepas, and iCAUR. Stay tuned.
