Can TIGGO9 CSH conquer the extreme environments of the Middle East?

Middle Eastern nations are advancing energy transition and new energy vehicle (NEV) adoption. Yet, extreme climates — Qatar’s heat and salt corrosion, Kuwait’s desert with surface temperatures above 70°C, and the UAE’s demanding terrain — pose tough challenges. Guided by its “In Somewhere, For Somewhere” adaptive development strategy, Chery has chosen these locations for an ultimate performance test. By replicating authentic harsh environments, Chery addresses user needs and embodies its philosophy: “Safety, for Family” and “Let everyone enjoy five-star protection.”