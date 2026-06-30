Burjeel Medical City’s Genesis Service Line redefines women’s healthcare

Genesis Service Line ensures every woman feels seen, supported and safe
A woman’s healthcare journey rarely follows a straight path. From painful periods in adolescence to fertility concerns, difficult pregnancy, and child rearing challenges in adulthood, she needs understanding and continuity of care at every stage.
At Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Abu Dhabi, the Genesis Service Line addresses this need by bringing together fertility, gynaecology, maternal-fetal medicine, genetics, neonatal care, and paediatrics within one integrated healthcare ecosystem. Comprising Obstetrics & Gynecology, Trust Fertility Clinic, Advanced Gynecology Institute (AGI), Maternal Fetal Institute (MFI), Genetics and Rare Disease Center, and world-class paediatric care, this connected system provides seamless care, threaded through every chapter of a woman’s story.
The journey to parenthood is not always easy. After months of hope and disappointment, it sometimes hangs on the question: “What can be done?” Dr Walid Reda Sayed, Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility (IVF), Group Medical Director, Trust Fertility Clinic, says the team helps patients pursue conception amid uncertainty.
“Although fertility medicine has advanced enormously, the emotional reality for patients has not changed much. They come with hope, and sometimes a great deal of fear. We meet them with a care plan designed for them,” says Dr Walid.
The Clinic brings together the full spectrum of assisted reproductive technologies: IVF, ICSI, egg freezing, embryo cryopreservation, and fertility preservation for patients facing medical treatments that may affect their future reproductive capacity. Often the first link in the Genesis Service Line, the Clinic sits in direct dialogue with Obstetrics & Gynaecology, the AGI, and the Genetics & Rare Disease Center, offering patients with underlying gynaecological conditions, endometriosis, or genetic concerns access to specialist expertise to optimise their chances.
With pregnancy come two contrasting emotions: joy and uncertainty. According to Dr Raoya Farah, HOD, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, BMC, every pregnancy should be approached with both scientific rigour and genuine human warmth.
“The nutritional, emotional, and medical choices made in early pregnancy shape outcomes for both mother and baby in ways that ripple forward for years. Starting that conversation early is good care,” says Dr Raoya.
At BMC, the pregnancy journey is designed as an integrated experience. From the first antenatal appointment to the final postpartum check, the team ensures that each woman feels seen, supported, and safe. Antenatal consultations are woven into a broader support system that includes childbirth education, lactation guidance, mental well-being check-ins, and seamless access to the Maternal Fetal Institute should specialist input be required.
Equally important is maternal mental health. The emotional landscape of pregnancy and postpartum recovery is vast and often underserved.
Within the Genesis Service Line, psychological well-being is woven into the standard of care from day one.
For many women, the dream of motherhood can collide with the reality of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the womb. Endometriosis affects approximately one in ten women of reproductive age, says Prof. Horace Roman, Consultant Gynecology, Advanced Gynaecology Institute, one of the region’s most specialised centres for complex gynaecological conditions.
“Yet the average delay between the onset of symptoms and a confirmed diagnosis remains unacceptably long, often seven to 10 years. During that time, the disease progresses, fertility may be compromised, and quality of life erodes. At Advanced Gynaecology Institute, we restore possibility by offering women a chance to reclaim a future they thought they had lost,” explains Prof. Horace.
Endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, fibroids, and complex gynaecological disorders often intersect with fertility, psychology, gastroenterology, and pain management.
The Institute’s multidisciplinary team addresses this complexity through collaborative care, while its advanced laparoscopic techniques enable precise treatment with faster recovery.
Not every pregnancy follows an uncomplicated path. The expert team at the Maternal Fetal Institute (MFI), led by Prof. Mauricio Herrera, helps women navigate high-risk conditions, including multiple gestations, maternal complications, and rare fetal anomalies.
A regional hub for fetal medicine and prenatal diagnosis, the Institute specialises in complex maternal-fetal care, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, in-utero fetal interventions, advanced anomaly scanning, and the management of pregnancies complicated by serious maternal disease.
“The technologies available to us today for diagnosis, monitoring, and intervention while the baby is still in the womb, would have seemed extraordinary not long ago. What we can now offer families facing complex diagnoses has fundamentally changed,” says Prof. Mauricio Herrera, Specialist in Fetal and Maternal Medicine, Maternal Fetal Institute.
The genetic blueprint of a child can play a crucial role in pregnancy and early life. In some cases, it may bring challenges and uncertainty in the form of rare genetic conditions, inherited disorders, or complex prenatal findings.
The Genetics and Rare Disease Center addresses these challenges through advanced diagnostics, innovative treatments, and patient empowerment, working in close coordination with the MFI and Paediatrics.
Prof. Ayman W. El-Hattab, Director, Genetics and Rare Disease Center, and Consultant Clinical Genetics, says, “Genetics is no longer a discipline that operates at the margins of clinical care. The ability to identify inherited risk factors, offer prenatal genetic counselling, and diagnose rare conditions that might otherwise take years to identify can change the future for families. We also provide genetic counselling to help families understand the results, the choices available to them, and the way forward.”
The golden thread does not end at birth. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at BMC serve as the critical bridge between the Maternal Fetal Institute and the broader world of child health.
For premature babies, newborns requiring urgent specialist intervention, and children facing complex illnesses, these units provide technologically advanced and deeply compassionate care. The NICU operates in close partnership with the MFI, ensuring preparedness for high-risk deliveries and a seamless transition from fetal medicine to newborn care.
Beyond critical care, BMC’s paediatrics service offers one of the region’s most comprehensive child health programmes. Spanning 13 subspecialties, the department supports children through a wide range of medical conditions.
From fertility consultation tconception, pregnancy, delivery, and beyond, the Genesis Service Line ensures continuity across every chapter of a woman’s journey to motherhood.
For appointments, call or WhatsApp 80023