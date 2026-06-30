Burjeel Medical City’s Genesis Service Line redefines women’s healthcare

Prof. Ayman W. El-Hattab, Director, Genetics and Rare Disease Center, and Consultant Clinical Genetics, says, “Genetics is no longer a discipline that operates at the margins of clinical care. The ability to identify inherited risk factors, offer prenatal genetic counselling, and diagnose rare conditions that might otherwise take years to identify can change the future for families. We also provide genetic counselling to help families understand the results, the choices available to them, and the way forward.”