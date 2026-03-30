Burjeel Medical City launches Neuro-Oncology Centre to enhance specialised care in brain and nervous system tumours

Describing the center as a major advancement in neuro-oncology care in the region, Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, noted that the management of central nervous system tumors requires close collaboration between multiple specialties. “Recent scientific advancements in oncology, including molecular tumor profiling, innovations in radiation therapy, and the development of advanced systemic treatments, have significantly improved survival rates and treatment precision for many patients. Through this center, we are providing a fully integrated model of care that relies on the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, including precision medicine and targeted therapies, with the goal of improving treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients,” he said.