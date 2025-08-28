Burjeel, Medeor, LLH Hospitals: Building strong foundations for a healthy academic year

Burjeel Hospital & other centres help parents with checks and healthy habits before school
As the new academic year approaches, families across the UAE are busy preparing their children to head back to school. It’s an ideal time to reassess their health and daily routines, as overall well-being plays a crucial role in academic success. The hospitals under Burjeel Holdings are supporting this transition with coordinated Back to School activities across Burjeel Hospital, Burjeel Day Surgery Centers, Burjeel Medical Centers, and Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah.
The goal is to make it easier for parents to complete essential checks, reinforce good habits, and address concerns before school timetables fill up. Each facility brings distinct pediatric capabilities to the campaign, ranging from a structured, multidisciplinary weight management programme to comprehensive screenings and practical, value-driven packages for families.
Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi’s pediatric department is known for its coordinated, subspecialty-led care that spans both preventive services and complex case management. Specialists in endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and psychology work closely with pediatricians to deliver evidence-based care plans suitable for each child’s requirements.
During Back to School, this integrated approach is exemplified by the BFit Program, a structured pathway that helps children achieve and maintain a healthy weight through personalized evaluation, clear goals, and regular follow up. The BFit journey begins with an initial screening that combines a clinical evaluation by a pediatrician, baseline blood tests to identify underlying metabolic issues, and a detailed dietary assessment by a clinical dietitian.
Within a week, the team reviews findings and, if needed, makes rapid referrals to allied clinics. These include gastroenterology for reflux or functional gut issues, pulmonology for asthma and sleep-disordered breathing, gynecology for adolescent girls who may need menstrual or PCOS-related support, orthopedics for activity-limiting musculoskeletal concerns, physical medicine and rehabilitation for safe activity planning, and psychology for behavior and motivation coaching. The same multidisciplinary team reconvenes every three months to monitor progress, adjust interventions, and help the child and family sustain momentum throughout the school year.
Led by Dr. Maha Elsheikh Elhassan, Consultant, Pediatric Endocrinologist, the team includes Dr. Eman Al Atrash, Consultant, Pediatric Gastroenterology; Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, Consultant, Pediatric Pulmonology; and Dr. Mostafa Kamal, Consultant, Orthopedic Surgery, with active collaboration from the dietary team, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, and the psychology team.
This shared model ensures that medical causes are investigated and addressed early, nutrition plans are realistic, and motivation and behavior strategies are sustained beyond the first weeks of enthusiasm.
For more information or to schedule a back-to-school check-up at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, call — 80055
Designed for efficient, child-friendly outpatient care, pediatric consultations at Burjeel Day Surgery Centers in Al Reem Island and Al Shahama, as well as Burjeel Medical Centers in Al Shamkha, Marina, Hidd Al Saadiyat, and Al Zeina are supported by on-site audiology, optometry, dentistry, orthopedics, and a skilled nursing team, making the facilities well-suited for school readiness checks.
In September, the centers will run the ‘Burjeel Academy of Health Discovery’ initiative that includes complimentary eye assessments with eye pressure and color vision check-ups, hearing screenings, dental screenings to flag cavities and alignment issues, and flat foot checks to identify children who may benefit from supportive footwear or a physio referral. The screenings are complemented by age-appropriate health awareness activities to help children relax and engage.
The centers’ philosophy is that small, preventive steps can prevent learning disruptions later in the term. Vision, hearing, and dental issues often present subtly in the classroom as inattention, fatigue, or reluctance to participate. By addressing these early, families can protect the momentum children need to settle into new routines.
To simplify decisions for parents, the centers have assembled a set of pediatric packages that cover key needs in one place. Families can book a seasonal flu shot, arrange an Oligoscan with a dietitian consultation to gain insight into micronutrient trends, and request a Vitamin D test that is especially relevant as school routines change, and sun exposure varies. A comprehensive package is also available, combining a pediatric consultation, growth assessment, Vitamin D testing, CBC panel, and a flu shot. For added convenience, ear piercing is offered in a clinical setting with sterile technique and pediatric-trained staff.
For more information or to schedule a back-to-school check-up at Burjeel Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers, call — 80055
Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, provides comprehensive pediatric services, from immunizations to day-to-day management of common childhood conditions. The department coordinates closely with dietetics and psychology teams and can refer rapidly to subspecialty clinics when a child needs deeper assessment for allergy, asthma, growth, or development. The team’s approach to Back to School is to look beyond checklists and into the daily habits that shape energy, sleep, and resilience.
Medeor’s pediatricians are prepared to help families tweak bedtime routines that shifted over the summer, to address stomach and headache complaints that may be linked to stress or nutrition, and to organize practical plans for children managing asthma or allergies as school schedules and activities intensify. The team places emphasis on actionable guidance, so parents walk away with clear next steps after each visit.
For more information or to schedule a back-to-school check-up at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, call 80055
LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah serve diverse neighborhoods with accessible pediatric clinics and coordinated links to dental and vision services. A familiar first stop for routine immunizations, acute illnesses, and school health certificates, the hospitals also provide guidance for adolescent health and sports participation.
For Back to School, LLH has introduced a package that brings together priority checks in one visit. Parents can schedule a pediatric consultation alongside nutrition and growth assessment and a BMI review, with dental and vision checks offered as advised by the physician.
The package also includes a discount on Vitamin D testing, which helps identify children who might benefit from supplementation or dietary changes as school routines move largely indoors.
The LLH model is built around collaboration with parents. Pediatricians help families prioritize which checks to do first, how to space follow ups during the term, and when to involve allied services so that plans remain practical and affordable.
Particularly in Musaffah, where many families juggle shift work, the availability of appointments outside peak hours is valued, and clinicians are attentive to creating plans that fit real household schedules.
Across the facilities, the emphasis is on early identification, practical guidance, and sustained follow up. While Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, offers a multidisciplinary program for children who need structured weight management and related subspecialty input, Burjeel Day Surgery Centers make it simple to complete vision, hearing, dental, and orthopedic checks and to do seasonal vaccines and basic labs in one setting. Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, covers all aspects, including a child’s daily routines, alongside clinical issues.
LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah provide accessible pediatric consultations and value-driven packages that cover growth, nutrition, dental, and vision needs while encouraging preventive habits that support learning.
What unites the campaign is that strong, healthy routines established in September help children feel more confident, focus more easily, and enjoy school more fully throughout the year.
For more information or to schedule a back-to-school check-up at LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah, call — 80055
Dr. Maha Elsheikh Elhassan, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi
Every child is unique, so the most effective weight management plan is one that is personalized, measurable, and family-centered. With BFit, we identify the root causes of weight gain and align medical, nutritional, and behavioral supports to help children gain confidence as well as health through sustainable habits. We want children to feel stronger and more energetic in class, in sports, and in everyday life, not just for a few weeks but for the long term.
Dr. Chandrakant Patil, ENT Surgeon, BDSC, Al Reem Island
Children’s immune systems are still developing, and classrooms are close-contact settings, so prevention is essential. Encourage 20 seconds of handwashing, teach cough and sneeze etiquette, avoid sharing personal items, and make hydration a daily priority in the UAE climate. Support immunity with balanced meals and adequate sleep and keep children home when they are unwell. Seek an ENT review for recurring sore throats or ear pain, hearing or speech concerns, persistent nasal blockage, loud snoring, or breathing difficulties during sleep, so small problems do not disrupt school.
Dr. Abed Homsi, Consultant Pediatrician, BDSC, Al Reem Island
The shift from holidays to school can be challenging. Set a calming pre-bed ritual like a warm bath or story time, cut stimulating activities an hour before bed, and keep screens out of the bedroom. Use dim lights, or keep the room dark, quiet, and cool. Avoid sugary or caffeinated drinks later in the day and build in daytime activity. Reassure worries at bedtime and reserve the bed for sleep so the brain links the space with rest.
Dr. Noher Moustafa, Specialist, Pediatrics, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi Back to school is more than new books and uniforms. It is a chance to check in on your child’s physical, emotional, and social health. Encouraging open conversations and supporting healthy habits like good sleep and balanced meals help build resilience and keep their energy high. When children feel supported and healthy, they are better prepared to learn, grow, and navigate the school year with confidence.
Dr. Divya C K, Specialist, Pediatrics, LLH Hospital, Musaffah As students transition back to school, it is crucial to establish a healthy balance, leveraging screen time for its educational benefits while ensuring it does not displace essential activities like physical play, family engagement, and quality sleep. A structured approach to digital consumption is key to fostering both academic success and overall well-being.
Dr. Jini Narayanan, Specialist, Pediatrics, LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi Healthy children learn better, participate more actively in class, and enjoy their school experience to the fullest. Our goal is to partner with parents in making this academic year their child’s healthiest yet. Early intervention for common problems such as recurrent colds, poorly controlled asthma, or untreated dental caries can prevent frequent absences and help children keep pace socially and academically.
For more information or to schedule a back-to-school check-up at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, call — 80055
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox