Burjeel, Medeor, LLH Hospitals: Building strong foundations for a healthy academic year

Dr. Maha Elsheikh Elhassan, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Every child is unique, so the most effective weight management plan is one that is personalized, measurable, and family-centered. With BFit, we identify the root causes of weight gain and align medical, nutritional, and behavioral supports to help children gain confidence as well as health through sustainable habits. We want children to feel stronger and more energetic in class, in sports, and in everyday life, not just for a few weeks but for the long term.