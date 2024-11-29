In a step towards meeting the increasing healthcare needs of the region, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, the leading super specialty hospital under Burjeel Holdings, has officially launched the Burjeel Digestive Health Institute. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a multidisciplinary approach, the institute caters to patients of all ages, including children, offering a wide range of advanced gastrointestinal (GI) services. The launch event was attended by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, alongside Omran Al Khoori, Executive Board Member at Burjeel Holdings, John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings.

Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care

The institute specialises in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care across a wide range of conditions. It offers tailored treatment plans for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and comprehensive diagnostics and management for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Liver health services focus on addressing fatty liver and other chronic liver diseases, while dedicated clinics for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and other forms of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) provide multidisciplinary care. The institute also treats pancreaticobiliary disorders, including gallstones and pancreatitis, and utilises advanced diagnostics for complex gastrointestinal motility disorders.

GI cancer screening and early detection are prioritised through endoscopic diagnostics and treatment, supported by a multidisciplinary tumor board for cancer treatment planning. Women’s GI health is addressed through culturally sensitive care led by female gastroenterologists and supported by an all-female medical team. Pediatric gastroenterology services cater to children with digestive disorders, while AI-assisted endoscopy leverages artificial intelligence and advanced imaging for early tumor detection and improved outcomes. Additionally, the institute focuses on gut microbiome health through advanced testing and personalised strategies to optimise gut microbiota for enhanced digestive health.

Dr Khalid Osman Elamin Elsayed, Head of Department of Gastroenterology and Director of Endoscopy, said, “Burjeel Digestive Health Institute reflects our commitment to patient-centered care, with a focus on personalized medicine. By combining cutting-edge technology and a team of multidisciplinary experts, we aim to set a new benchmark for gastrointestinal healthcare in the UAE. Our fast-track diagnostic and therapeutic services ensure that patients receive timely and effective care.”

Multidisciplinary team

The institute adopts a collaborative approach to care, integrating expertise from gastroenterologists, hepatologists, surgeons, radiologists, dietitians, and allied health professionals to deliver holistic and personalised treatment plans. Services are also tailored to meet the unique needs of women and children, providing comprehensive, family-oriented care.