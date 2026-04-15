Built for the long term: Why the UAE continues to inspire investor confidence

Consistency and not volatility defines Dubai’s ascent
When I reflect on Dubai’s trajectory, I’m reminded of a truth that has shaped my own career: endurance matters more than speed. Sustainable progress – not short bursts of momentum – is what builds lasting success. And no city demonstrates that philosophy more clearly than Dubai.
Even during periods that traditionally soften activity, the market continues to move with remarkable steadiness. During Ramadan 2026, a season when real estate typically cools, the city still recorded 15,196 transactions worth AED 50.58 billion, representing a 29.7% increase in value compared with Ramadan 2025.
It’s this consistency, not volatility, that defines Dubai’s ascent.
That same durability is evident in the year before. Dubai closed 2025 with more than 200,000 residential transactions totalling AED 541.5 billion, a level of activity that reflects maturity and genuine end‑user demand. These numbers tell a story of a city that is no longer driven by short‑term cycles, but by long‑term conviction.
Resilience in Dubai often begins with governance.
When global uncertainty rises, the UAE has a rare ability not just to absorb the pressure but to turn it into momentum. This is one reason 84% of UAE CEOs express confidence in the national economic outlook going into 2026, one of the highest confidence levels globally. It is a reflection of policy consistency, stability, and a leadership model rooted in both ambition and disciplined execution.
Economic fundamentals reinforce the picture. The IMF and World Bank project UAE GDP growth of around 5% in 2026, placing the country among the region’s strongest performers in the year ahead. That kind of macro stability is exactly what global investors seek, and exactly what Dubai continues to deliver.
On the ground, investor behaviour aligns with this confidence. Even amid ongoing regional tensions, the market has remained active, and the fact that the market can sustain its pace under pressure speaks to both its structural strength and the depth of committed buyers.
Demographics strengthen the case even further. Dubai’s population surpassed four million residents in 2025, driven by employment growth, international migration, and long‑term residency incentives. This influx of talent and capital is a direct engine of demand. In the first half of 2025 alone, the city recorded 29,000 ready‑property transactions worth AED 77 billion, evidence of a market absorbing new residents and long‑term investors at scale.
Confidence among global capital is equally visible.
Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar noted that Dubai’s property sector grew 40% in both 2024 and 2025, proof of sustained international appetite and trust in the UAE’s long‑term direction. This pattern of expansion is not the behaviour of a speculative market – it is the behaviour of a market grounded in stability, credibility and growth.
For developers like us at Prescott, this evolution sets a clear responsibility.
Since 2006, we’ve focused not on scale for its own sake, b ut on quality, functionality, and long‑term value – the attributes that matter most in a maturing market. Our newest development, The Caden in Meydan Horizon, reflects that vision: a lagoon‑front community built around wellness, technology, and spacious, high‑comfort living, without studios and without compromising on space. It is designed for the Dubai of the next decade, not the last one.
Transparency is also part of that promise. Our Prescott Experience Center gives buyers a precise understanding of what they will receive at handover — materials, layouts, finishes, every detail. In a market where clarity builds trust and trust builds longevity, we believe that honesty is good business.
- The writer, Shafi Tabani is CEO and Co-founder of Prescott Development