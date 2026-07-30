Building trusted global connectivity networks

B3 International has built a strong global reputation in cable manufacturing. What leadership principles have been central to this success?

Three things. First, we deliver what we promise—certified, tested products and dependable supply, order after order. A reputation in this business is built on consistent performance: every shipment arriving on time and meeting the required standards. Second, we back our channel rather than compete with it. Our distributors and contractors win first; when they win, we win. Third, we move fast. We’re structured to be quicker than larger competitors on quotes, on shipments, and on decisions—and that speed, combined with local presence, is why partners choose us with confidence.

How is B3 International innovating to meet the growing demands of digital infrastructure and smart connectivity?

The market is moving from individual cables to complete connectivity systems, and we’ve moved with it. Alongside our established cable business — including low-current systems like BMS, fire alarm, and access control — we’ve built Astron, our structured cabling brand, engineered and fully certified for high-performance copper data networks, with fibre following. What sets Astron apart is that it stands on its own merits: independent certifications, a 25-year system warranty, and a certified-installer programme that guarantees the network is built to perform, not just supplied. As buildings get smarter, the cabling behind them has to be certified, warranted, and installed to standard — and that’s exactly what we deliver.

What opportunities do you see emerging in the Middle East, and how important is the region to your growth strategy?

The region is the core of our strategy, not one market among many. The scale of infrastructure investment across the GCC — giga-projects, data centres, smart cities — creates sustained demand for exactly what we do. Saudi Arabia is central: we’re already a leading cable supplier there, and the opportunity now is to become the single source customers turn to across their full range, from established low-current cables through fire-resistant and into structured cabling. Beyond the GCC, we’re expanding into Egypt and Africa. The Middle East is where B3 was built and where our next phase of growth will be won.

How does B3 International maintain the highest standards of quality and reliability while continuing to scale globally?

Certification and discipline. Our products carry independent certifications from bodies like FORCE Technology, Intertek, GHMT, UL, and LPCB, and our quality management system is certified to ISO 9001. Those aren’t badges—they’re the standard every order is held to. Reliability is the same discipline applied to supply: getting the right product to the right project, on time, as volume grows. We built the company on an operating model that keeps quality and delivery consistent as we scale, so a partner in a new market gets the same B3 as one who’s worked with us for years.

What is your long-term vision for B3 International, and what role do you see the company playing in the future of global infrastructure?

By 2030, I want B3 to be the GCC’s most trusted connectivity brand — the name specifiers, contractors, and distributors choose by default for both cables and structured cabling. When B3 is on a project, it should mean certified quality, dependable supply, and a channel that wins. Infrastructure everywhere is becoming