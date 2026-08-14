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Building progress, strengthening partnerships with Al Wahid Group

Celebrating the values of resilience, entrepreneurship on Pakistan's Independence Day

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Building progress, strengthening partnerships with Al Wahid Group

As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August, Al Wahid Group extends its warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan and celebrates the values of resilience, entrepreneurship, hard work and unity that continue to inspire communities around the world.

Headquartered in the UAE, Al Wahid Group has grown into a diversified business group serving the transportation, construction, infrastructure, trading, heavy equipment and marine sectors. Through its sister companies — Al Wahid Trading FZE, Al Wahid Transport LLC, Nexus Contracting SPC, Silver Rocks General Transport LLC, Capricorn Trading LLC and Formula Marine Contracting LLC — the Group provides integrated solutions across material supply, transportation, heavy equipment rental, contracting and marine services.

A significant new chapter is the Group’s recent acquisition of Emirates Gabbro Quarries in Ras Al Khaimah, strengthening its position in the aggregates and quarrying sector while complementing its existing transportation, heavy equipment and construction-material capabilities.

On this special occasion, Al Wahid Group proudly celebrates the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE and looks forward to building greater success and stronger partnerships in the years ahead.

Al Wahid Group wishes the people of Pakistan a very Happy Independence Day.

Pakistan Zindabad.

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