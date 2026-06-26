GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Building momentum beyond business set-up with Sharjeel Akhtar

Managing Partner, Momentum, on creating a trusted partner for entrepreneurs & enterprises

Last updated:
GN Focus
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjeel Akhtar
Sharjeel Akhtar

What inspired you to establish Momentum Business Setup, and what gap in the UAE market were you looking to address?

After nearly a decade in UAE corporate services - thousands of set-ups, thousands of consultations - I kept seeing the same problem. Ambitious people arriving here and getting processed, not served. Cookie-cutter advice, slow execution, no one actually invested in the outcome. The UAE had no shortage of business set-up firms. What it lacked was a firm that combined genuine regulatory depth with the speed and hunger of a startup.

How has Momentum evolved from a business set-up consultancy into a broader growth partner for startups, SMEs, and investors?

We expanded because our clients demanded it. Company formation leads to licensing questions, which leads to banking, compliance, restructuring, succession. We built the capability to handle all of it - free zone, mainland, offshore, foundations, Wills, corporate governance. Today a client can walk in at day one and stay with us through every stage of their business life. We’re called Momentum to help clients sustain theirs.

What is your vision for Momentum’s role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and enterprises?

The UAE is graduating from a place people come to do business into a place people build legacies. That requires a different kind of firm - one that understands regulatory architecture, not just registration. Momentum wants to be the firm behind the firms that matter. The infrastructure partner serious operators rely on to go further, faster.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Several other tech picks offer strong value, making this one of the most compelling early deal drops of the season.

7 best early Prime Day tech deals in the UAE, 2026

8m read
How this ex waiter selling fish built his Dubai company

How this ex waiter selling fish built his Dubai company

6m read
SA Consultants joins GGI Global Alliance, strengthening Global advisory capabilities for UAE businesses

SA Consultants joins GGI Global Alliance

3m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump to discuss demining plan at G7 with Arab leaders

2m read