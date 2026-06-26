Building momentum beyond business set-up with Sharjeel Akhtar

Managing Partner, Momentum, on creating a trusted partner for entrepreneurs & enterprises
After nearly a decade in UAE corporate services - thousands of set-ups, thousands of consultations - I kept seeing the same problem. Ambitious people arriving here and getting processed, not served. Cookie-cutter advice, slow execution, no one actually invested in the outcome. The UAE had no shortage of business set-up firms. What it lacked was a firm that combined genuine regulatory depth with the speed and hunger of a startup.
We expanded because our clients demanded it. Company formation leads to licensing questions, which leads to banking, compliance, restructuring, succession. We built the capability to handle all of it - free zone, mainland, offshore, foundations, Wills, corporate governance. Today a client can walk in at day one and stay with us through every stage of their business life. We’re called Momentum to help clients sustain theirs.
The UAE is graduating from a place people come to do business into a place people build legacies. That requires a different kind of firm - one that understands regulatory architecture, not just registration. Momentum wants to be the firm behind the firms that matter. The infrastructure partner serious operators rely on to go further, faster.