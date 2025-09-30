BT-AI: Broker Terminal turns WhatsApp chats into the future of global real estate

Clarity, trust, and community help platform reshape property decisions worldwide
A small WhatsApp group during the pandemic gave rise to BT-AI: Broker Terminal, a real estate platform that empowers brokers, investors, and developers globally by fusing simplicity, trust, and innovation.
Established by Nadeem Tariq and backed by businessmen Wasim Tariq, Naeem Tariq, Ahmed Ayaz, and co-founder Ahmad Sadiq, BT: Broker Terminal has grown from a community project to a thriving real estate advisor. Apart from digitizing real estate transactions, its objective is to promote ethics, accountability, and credibility in a sector that is frequently clouded by excessive commercialisation. At its core lies the belief that “Unity is growth.”
Instead of adding to the noise of conventional portals, BT-AI uses WhatsApp’s familiar interface to deliver verified information quickly, clearly, and in multiple languages. It brings the right people together at the right time, cutting out uncertainty.
Its specialties include:
Instant answers on payment plans, handover timelines, ROI, and valuations.
AI-driven project comparisons with market data and supply-demand projections.
Verified service fees, property values, and developer profiles.
Pre-launch consultancy and pricing strategies for developers.
Investor insights into high-growth areas and off-market opportunities.
Broker support through improved deal flow, client trust, and quicker research.
“AI isn’t here to replace professionals — it’s here to strengthen them,” explains Nadeem Tariq. “We built BT-AI to give brokers, developers, and investors the clarity they need to focus on relationships and closing deals.”
Co-founder Ahmad Sadiq shares, “For us, BT-AI: Broker Terminal is more than technology — it’s about people. Our motto, “unity is growth,” reflects the trust and relationships that are the foundation of real estate. We’re building an ecosystem where brokers, investors, and developers can develop together rather than separately by fusing innovation with honesty and teamwork.
Unlike property portals chasing clicks, BT-AI has prioritized integrity over scale. At one point, its founders had nearly 9,000 agents in their network, but deliberately reduced it to just over 2,000 carefully selected professionals. The criteria were simple: add value, follow ethics, and contribute positively — or step aside.
A trustworthy network of brokers was established by this strategy, and many of them joined naturally through word-of-mouth. “Growth stories are more important than fame,” Tariq muses. “What makes us proud is when someone succeeds and we are a part of that journey.”
BT-AI gives power to all parts of the market:
Buyers get clear information about prices, handover, and appreciation.
Sellers can get to serious buyers faster and get accurate appraisals.
Investors find special deals and places where businesses are growing.
Developers make project deliveries better and strategies better.
BT-AI makes sure that the whole ecosystem works by combining AI with a human-first approach.
Since its soft launch, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Terms like “game-changing” and “the future of real estate” were all over social media. Brokers appreciated it for saving hours of research, and first-time buyers said it gave them confidence in their biggest financial decision.
There was more to the BT-AI Ramadan Gathering 2025 than a formal Iftar or product introduction. It was an analysis of the transition from a Whatsapp group to a global platform. In addition to celebrating technology, industry leaders, brokers, and investors also praised the interpersonal connections that support Dubai’s real estate market.
“Real estate has always been about trust, and AI is now the tool that makes that trust even easier to build,” Tariq emphasised.
In Dubai’s rapidly expanding market, BT-AI: Broker Terminal is both a tech leap and a community movement. With its motto “Unity is growth”, it shows that when people come together, the future of real estate becomes clearer, stronger, and more human.
