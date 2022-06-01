BSH Group is one of the leading home appliances manufacturers in the world. Providing consumers with appliances and digital services of outstanding quality, based on their needs and aiming to improve their quality of life, since 1967.
Here in the UAE, two BSH brands stand out: Bosch and Siemens, as they have both made their way into almost every household in the UAE over the years. The two brands are an example of how German companies have a positive influence on the majority of our lives as residents.
First among these brands, Bosch, defines its purpose as a service to humanity, where creative solutions improve quality of life and conserve natural resources, something the UAE has been working hard to achieve in recent years. Sustainability is at the top of the brand’s agenda, with Bosch producing long lasting products that don’t require frequent replacement.
In addition, Bosch appliances are designed to minimise the use of water and energy. “Invented for life”, the line that accompanies the brand everywhere, has become an essential part of its DNA, and is apparent throughout its history, culture, business strategy, and products.
Siemens on the other hand, grounds itself in the idea that day to day life is a world of possibilities waiting to be experienced, which fits perfectly into the UAE’s vision. Every day of our life begins at home, and therefore home is the epicenter of our livelihood, where a good foundation is key to feeling confidence to explore and engage with the world around us.
Year after year, Siemens appliances exceed expectations with innovations and leading technologies, backed by a rich legacy of German engineering.
“On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishing diplomatic relations between UAE and Germany, I would like to express my most sincere appreciation for the guidance, advice and support received from all the people, distributors and parties involved since our arrival in the UAE (this year, we will celebrate our 25th anniversary of BSH ME) until the present day,” said Tomas Alonso, CEO of BSH Middle East.