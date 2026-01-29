British Orchard Nursery celebrates 20 years of excellence in early childhood education

Trusted by over 40,000 families, BON stands as a benchmark in early years education
Celebrating 20 years of excellence in early childhood education, British Orchard Nursery (BON) stands as the UAE’s most-awarded nursery chain in the GCC, with over 35 international and national awards recognising its leadership in quality education and holistic child development. With over 36 branches across the UAE and the UK, and awarded by the UAE leadership, BON has earned the trust of more than 40,000 families, reinforcing its reputation as a benchmark for early years education.
Over the past two decades, innovation and quality have remained the driving forces behind BON’s growth, positioning it as the largest Health, Safety, and Quality-certified nursery chain. BON has been honoured with prestigious accolades such as the Dubai Quality Award and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, recognising excellence not only in learning outcomes but also in organisational and operational standards. With branches located across nearly every established community, BON has significantly improved access to high-quality early education throughout the UAE.
BON follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, focusing on seven core areas of age-appropriate learning through a holistic, play-based approach. Its enriched curriculum includes English, Arabic, Islamic Studies, French, along with additional languages such as Russian and Mandarin. Children also benefit from a wide range of extracurricular activities, including karate, ballet, soccer, gymnastics, and drumming. BON was the first nursery in the region to introduce Emotional Intelligence (EQ) curriculum and Project-Based Learning in early years education.
The nursery chain also offers inclusive education, providing specialised support for children with behavioural and speech delays, as well as children of determination, supported by trained SEN coordinators across all branches. As the only ISO-certified nursery chain in the UAE (ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001), BON delivers world-class learning environments backed by highly trained educators.
Beyond nurseries, BON operates a Teacher Training Centre, empowering women — including homemakers and career professionals — to upskill, re-enter the workforce, and contribute meaningfully to education. As it marks 20 years of nurturing young minds, British Orchard Nursery continues to shape confident learners and future changemakers across the region
