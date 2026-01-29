British Orchard Nursery celebrates 20 years of excellence in early childhood education

Over the past two decades, innovation and quality have remained the driving forces behind BON’s growth, positioning it as the largest Health, Safety, and Quality-certified nursery chain. BON has been honoured with prestigious accolades such as the Dubai Quality Award and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, recognising excellence not only in learning outcomes but also in organisational and operational standards. With branches located across nearly every established community, BON has significantly improved access to high-quality early education throughout the UAE.