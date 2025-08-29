Bharati Vidyapeeth nurtures global leaders for tomorrow

Bharati Vidyapeeth offers approximately 164 programmes across diverse disciplines
Founded in 1964 with the vision of social transformation through dynamic education, Bharati Vidyapeeth has become one of India’s most respected centres of higher learning. In 1996, it was granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University by the Government of India, recognising its excellence and contributions to education.
Today, Bharati Vidyapeeth offers approximately 164 programmes across diverse disciplines through its 29 constituent units, including 8 schools and 7 departments, spanning Medicine, Dentistry, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Engineering, Management, Law, Architecture, Social Sciences, and Performing Arts. Its campuses across Pune, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Sangli, Kolhapur, Karad, and Solapur attract students from over 45 countries, fostering a multicultural and globally connected environment.
The University’s commitment to quality is reflected in its NAAC A++ accreditation (CGPA 3.6) and Category-I University status by UGC. As per the Department of Education’s All India Survey on Higher Education, India has over 1,360 universities and 53,000+ colleges. In this vast landscape, Bharati Vidyapeeth has consistently ranked among the Top 100 universities in the country, holding the 78th position in the NIRF 2024 rankings.
Global collaborations across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, combined with technology-enabled classrooms, modern laboratories, digital libraries, and research centres, ensure that students are prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing world.
Career readiness is central to Bharati Vidyapeeth’s mission. Its placement and internship ecosystem connects students with leading corporates, start-ups, and research organisations worldwide, enabling graduates to secure rewarding careers. Alumni continue to make their mark globally in healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, academia, and social impact.
Beyond academics, students enjoy a vibrant campus life with cultural festivals, sports, innovation clubs, and holistic development initiatives, all supported by modern hostels, high-speed connectivity, and world-class facilities.
Blending heritage with innovation, Bharati Vidyapeeth empowers learners to become globally competent and socially responsible leaders of tomorrow, staying true to its founding vision of education as a force for transformation.
