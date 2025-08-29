Bharati Vidyapeeth nurtures global leaders for tomorrow

The University’s commitment to quality is reflected in its NAAC A++ accreditation (CGPA 3.6) and Category-I University status by UGC. As per the Department of Education’s All India Survey on Higher Education, India has over 1,360 universities and 53,000+ colleges. In this vast landscape, Bharati Vidyapeeth has consistently ranked among the Top 100 universities in the country, holding the 78th position in the NIRF 2024 rankings.