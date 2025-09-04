Belle Vie launches in Dubai Silicon Oasis with exceptional market response

Success reflects thriving state of Dubai real estate market and appeal of Belle Vie
Belle Vie marks Zimaya Properties’ third residential project launch in less than a year, and its debut in the fast-growing Dubai Silicon Oasis district. The launch event witnessed an overwhelming response from brokers, investors, influencers, and media publications. With more than 50 per cent of the project reserved on the very first day, following strong interest even prior to the launch, Belle Vie achieved an exceptional market response. This success reflects both the thriving state of Dubai’s real estate market and the distinct appeal of Belle Vie.
Belle Vie is a modern low-rise residential project offering an exceptional mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom apartments. Each residence is designed to maximize natural light, spatial harmony, and quiet luxury, creating homes that are as functional as they are refined.
Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Belle Vie provides unmatched connectivity. The upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line station is within walking distance, bringing residents closer than ever to the rest of the city. With Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport just a short drive away, Belle Vie ensures its residents remain connected to Dubai’s most dynamic destinations while enjoying a private sanctuary of their own.
The project has been thoughtfully designed to enrich everyday living. At the entrance, a grand signature lobby welcomes residents with warmth and sophistication. On the podium level, carefully curated amenities bring balance to life, including a serene swimming pool with cabanas, a dedicated clubhouse, a children’s play area, a fully equipped fitness centre, and multiple outdoor spaces that foster connection and retreat.
Belle Vie embodies Zimaya Properties’ design philosophy of creating living spaces that go beyond function to celebrate beauty and intention.
Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya Properties commented: “My partners, Imran and Shoeb, and I are very passionate about the way we approach our developments. Our goal has always been to create something truly special and needed in the market, offering sizes and layouts that have not been adequately catered to before. This project is highly end-user friendly, with exceptionally spacious floor plans and additional parking facilities designed to meet the needs of our clients. We have also introduced four-bedroom, all-ensuite apartments featuring expansive kitchens, maid’s rooms, and storage areas, with spaces larger than many townhouses at a more accessible price.”
With Belle Vie, Zimaya Properties continues its journey of delivering distinguished residential projects that combine architectural elegance, modern convenience, and lifestyle-driven design. The remarkable response to the launch further underscores the trust and confidence that investors and homeowners place in the brand. Following the successful launch of Belle Vie, Zimaya is now preparing to expand its footprint with upcoming projects in Dubai Island and Arjan.
