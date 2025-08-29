Balancing faith, academics, and ambition: The inspiring journey of Abdullah bin Ahmed

Abdullah bin Ahmed is set to graduate university at 18
Dubai, UAE: At just 17 years old, Abdullah bin Ahmed is a shining example of balance, determination, and ambition. Born in the UAE to a Canadian nationality, Abdullah is on track to graduate from De Montfort University Dubai with a bachelor’s degree in business at the age of 18 making him one of the youngest university graduates in the country.
Abdullah’s educational journey reflects both perseverance and focus. He completed Year 10 at the International School of Creative Science, Dubai, before shifting to homeschooling and privately sitting for his IGCSE examinations at the British Council Dubai.
He then earned Level 3, Level 4, and an Extended Level 5 Higher National Diploma (HND) in Business Management from Atlas Educational Institute, a KHDA-approved center in Dubai. The UK-recognized HND is equivalent to the first two years of a university degree.
Alongside his academic success, Abdullah memorized the entire Holy Qur’an (Hifz) at Markaz Al Siddiq Qur’an Memorization Centre in Rashidiya, a milestone that showcases his discipline, commitment, and spiritual grounding.
His achievements extend far beyond academics. Abdullah holds a black belt in Taekwondo from Kukkiwon and a Diploma in Health and Fitness from Fab Academy, Fabulous Body Inc., California.
He is currently pursuing a Diploma in Financial Markets at a UK-managed educational institute within the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), with plans to begin an internship at a finance and securities firm after graduation.
“Every time I set a goal, I remind myself to stay disciplined. Balance is the key — faith, family, and studies all have their place.”
An all-rounder with diverse passions, Abdullah also participated in the 5th Kafou Swimming Championship in Dubai in 2023, adding to his growing list of accomplishments in sports.
Beyond his studies and athletics, Abdullah has explored over 30 countries, with a personal goal of visiting 100 before he turns 20. At
the same time, he manages online business ventures, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit.
Cooking is another passion close to his heart. Known online as “Curious Chef Abdullah,” he began cooking at the age of eight and now shares recipes and culinary experiments across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. His love for food earned him a spot in Foodshala Kids Season 4 of the UAE’s biggest food TV reality show at just 13, where he advanced to the semi-finals, impressing both judges and audiences.
Born into an eminent business family, Abdullah’s entrepreneurial instincts were evident at an early age. He credits much of his success to the unwavering support of his parents, Ahmed Sattar and Khizran Ahmed. His father, a real estate developer, provided practical insights and direction, while his mother, a homemaker and food blogger, nurtured his creativity and passion.
“He has always been a very loving child — dedicated, curious, and determined. Watching him grow into a young man who inspires others has been a blessing,” says his mother, Khizran Ahmed.
Abdullah is also a proud brother to Abdulrahman bin Ahmed and Haya bin Ahmed, with whom he shares a close bond.
Reflecting on his journey, Abdullah says: “I owe everything to God first, and then to my parents and teachers who have guided me every step of the way. Put God first in everything you do, seek guidance from your parents, respect them, work hard, and maintain a positive attitude. Dream big, stay focused, and never be afraid to start small. Every step forward counts.”
“I want to inspire other young people to believe that nothing is impossible if you work hard and stay true to your values.”
With aspirations in business and finance, Abdullah aims to contribute positively both locally and globally. His remarkable journey offers inspiration to today’s youth showing how faith, family, and ambition together can help shape a well-rounded, successful future.
