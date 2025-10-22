Bairos AI: Bridging Hollywood creativity and Emirati innovation

A cutting-edge tools that integrate AI into every phase of film production
Bairos AI, a next-generation entertainment technology start-up bridging Hollywood creativity and Emirati innovation, has announced the successful close of a $6 million seed funding round. The company is co-founded by Armaan Zorace and Hashim Vahedna, two visionaries uniting the worlds of cinema and artificial intelligence to reshape how stories are conceived, crafted, and completed.
Bairos AI is developing cutting-edge tools that integrate artificial intelligence into every phase of film production — from screenwriting and pre-visualisation to post-production and VFX optimisation. Its upcoming software suite, including ScriptSense and EditMind, leverages large-language models and neural rendering systems to make filmmaking faster, smarter, and more accessible.
“We’re not replacing human creativity — we’re amplifying it,” says Zorace, Co-Founder of Bairos AI. “With the support of Hashim and our investors, Bairos is building a bridge between two creative powerhouses: Hollywood and the Emirates. Together, we’re rewriting how stories come to life.”
Vahedna, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, adds: “The future of cinema lies in the hands of creators who embrace intelligence — both human and artificial. Our vision is to make the Emirates a global center for cinematic innovation powered by AI.”
The $6 million seed round was backed by a consortium of US and Middle Eastern investors from the film, technology, and venture capital sectors. Funds will be directed toward expanding Bairos AI’s R&D operations, strengthening its engineering and creative teams, and developing training programs that equip emerging filmmakers with AI-assisted production skills.
A spokesperson for the investor group comments: “Bairos AI represents the next evolution of the creative economy — where data, storytelling, and technology converge. Its dual-base model between Los Angeles and the Emirates positions it perfectly to lead the future of global film production.”
Bairos AI’s first product line is scheduled for beta release in late 2026, offering filmmakers a suite of intuitive, AI-enhanced tools designed to streamline storytelling and accelerate postproduction.
