Avari Group's Strategic Shift: Expanding Pakistan's Tourism Horizons

The group’s portfolio emphasises focus on brand consistency and local market relevance
The Avari Group is one of Pakistan’s most established hospitality and travel companies, spanning four generations of family leadership since 1939. From the acquisition of Karachi’s Bristol Hotel to the development of a national hotel network, the group has evolved alongside the country’s tourism landscape.
Over the past decade, Avari has reshaped its strategy, expanding from large-scale assets towards four-star boutique properties under the Avari Xpress and Avari Boutique brands. This shift has enabled expansion to secondary cities such as Faisalabad, Bhurban, Gujranwala, Gilgit and Skardu, while strengthening its presence in centres such as Lahore and Islamabad.
The group’s portfolio now reflects a deliberate focus on brand consistency and local market relevance. “Northern areas and mountains have become popular with both locals and foreigners, creating valuable linkages and promoting the country as a tourist destination,” says Director Xerxes Avari. "Larger than most of Europe, Pakistan represents a vast market."
Larger than most of Europe, Pakistan represents a vast market.Xerxes Avari, Director, Avari Group
Improved highway connectivity and post-pandemic travel trends have driven domestic tourism, supporting demand beyond urban centres and strengthening intercity travel flows. At the same time, the expansion of the middle class is reshaping consumption patterns, supporting sustained demand for mid-market.
Alongside hospitality, the group has a diversified portfolio spanning airline representation and commercial property management. Avari represents Delta Airlines in Pakistan and manages long-term leases for multinational tenants including Unilever, United Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, reinforcing stable income alongside its hotel operations.
Internationally, the group operated hotel assets in Dubai for more than two decades. “It remains our goal to return to Dubai and expand within the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other parts of the Middle East,” Avari says. "This is part of our broader expansion plan."