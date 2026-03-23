Avari Group's Strategic Shift: Expanding Pakistan's Tourism Horizons

Over the past decade, Avari has reshaped its strategy, expanding from large-scale assets towards four-star boutique properties under the Avari Xpress and Avari Boutique brands. This shift has enabled expansion to secondary cities such as Faisalabad, Bhurban, Gujranwala, Gilgit and Skardu, while strengthening its presence in centres such as Lahore and Islamabad.