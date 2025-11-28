Aurion Business Consultant: Helping global clients make informed choices in the UAE market

The VIP package offers a smooth, hassle-free way to incorporate and run your company
In the rapidly changing business environment of the UAE, business advisory companies have a major role to play. The interaction with a business consultant is very vital prior to establishing an entity. Business consultants are the architects who design the right solution for the entrepreneurs to have a seamless launch of their business establishment.
The UAE is a growing business hub and an investors paradise. Investors flock to country due to the ease of doing business, low taxation, business friendly regulations, luxury lifestyle, top class business infrastructure, global connectivity, safety, and security.
The business setup consultants provide the right advisory solution and design the right location, office facilities, and license packages for global entrepreneurs. They are the face of UAE whom the investors meet at their first instance. Hence, they are considered as the goodwill ambassadors of the country.
As a responsible business consultant company, Aurion takes up the responsibility to educate the clients in order to arrive at the right decision. The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of eighteen major free trade zones.
Guided by Syam P Prabhu, a post-graduate in law, the professional team at Aurion is well qualified and trained to support clients and make them aware about the regulations and legislation to abide by while operating the company. It has been involved in shaping the business ecosystem of the UAE by bringing a huge number of global investors into the country.
The team is constantly updated with executive decisions, ministerial regulations, and latest legislation.
Aurion will guide in keeping your company in good standing throughout the year. The company is always committed to providing immense value addition to its global clientele through a wide portfolio of corporate service offerings.
The VIP package offered by Aurion is a comprehensive business package for high-profile investors. It provides them the most relaxed and hassle-free way of incorporating and smoothly operating their company in the country.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox