Aurantius Real Estate announces strategic expansion with Dubai JBR office launch

Aurantius Real Estate, a Dubai-based advisory and brokerage firm that started in 2021, has said it will open a new office at the Al Fattan Business Hub in Dubai JBR. The growth shows how quickly the company is growing and how much they want to be one of the most trusted names in real estate, not just in the UAE but around the world.
Since its launch, Aurantius has built a strong reputation for clear and client-focused solutions. Starting with off-plan and ready property investments, it quickly expanded its portfolio. Today, its sister companies include short-term rentals, holiday homes, and business setup services, with a business centre soon to open at Jumeirah Beach Residence. Completing a landmark Dh11.9 million commercial property transaction was among its earliest milestones, marking its strong entry into Dubai’s competitive real estate sector.
Aurantius takes a comprehensive approach to real estate investment. Its services include off-plan project sales with well-known developers such as DAMAC, Sobha, Binghatti, Ellington, and Azizi, as well as tailored advisory for international clients seeking returns in Dubai’s tax-free market. Aurantius’ in-house marketing and media team ensures every property is promoted with strong strategies, creative campaigns, and multilingual consultants, giving investors a simple and reliable experience.
At the core of Aurantius’ vision is the idea of building a workplace that feels like a family. The company wants its agents to feel supported, valued, and motivated, not just like employees in an office. By creating this friendly and close-knit environment, Aurantius believes its team will grow stronger together and build better, lasting relationships with clients.
It has also set specific goals for the short and long term. In the short term, it plans to expand its network of agents, complete more commercial property deals, and initiate targeted campaigns in Europe. Aurantius wants to be the best way for foreign investors to get into Dubai's real estate market and grow into other GCC hubs in the future. Some of the new projects coming up are exclusive partnerships with developers, investor education programs in Europe and Asia, and bigger global campaigns to spread the word about Dubai's real estate opportunities.
CEO Altan Tulgar said, "Dubai is a global hub for wealth creation, and when it comes to Aurantius, we are committed to guiding investors through transparent strategies that secure long-term prosperity and relations."
Aurantius has helped make deals worth millions of dirhams in just a few years, and now the best real estate agents in Dubai know who they are. The company wants to be the first choice for anyone who wants to make money by owning property, by promoting professionalism, honesty, and new ideas. Opening its new office is the next milestone towards achieving this. It will make the company expand and touch hearts across the globe.
