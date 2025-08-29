Aurantius Real Estate announces strategic expansion with Dubai JBR office launch

It has also set specific goals for the short and long term. In the short term, it plans to expand its network of agents, complete more commercial property deals, and initiate targeted campaigns in Europe. Aurantius wants to be the best way for foreign investors to get into Dubai's real estate market and grow into other GCC hubs in the future. Some of the new projects coming up are exclusive partnerships with developers, investor education programs in Europe and Asia, and bigger global campaigns to spread the word about Dubai's real estate opportunities.