Aseena Parveen's journey from technical expertise to strategic impact

On major oil and gas projects, something as simple as a piping layout can influence costs, construction efficiency and material consumption. I began asking myself not just whether a solution worked, but whether it made business sense. That curiosity led me to executive studies in energy management at BI Norwegian Business School, in collaboration with IFP School, France, where I explored energy economics, strategy and risk. Today, I find greater satisfaction in the risks we prevent and inefficiencies we eliminate. I remain an engineer at heart, but I have learned to look beyond engineering.