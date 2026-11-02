Aseena Parveen's journey from technical expertise to strategic impact

Finding greater satisfaction in the risks we prevent and inefficiencies we eliminate
With nearly two decades in energy engineering, what defining challenges and decisions have shaped your leadership journey, and how have you translated technical expertise into strategic business impact?
Early in my career, I believed good engineering was about getting the technical details right. Over time, I realised that the real value often lies in the consequences of our decisions.
On major oil and gas projects, something as simple as a piping layout can influence costs, construction efficiency and material consumption. I began asking myself not just whether a solution worked, but whether it made business sense. That curiosity led me to executive studies in energy management at BI Norwegian Business School, in collaboration with IFP School, France, where I explored energy economics, strategy and risk. Today, I find greater satisfaction in the risks we prevent and inefficiencies we eliminate. I remain an engineer at heart, but I have learned to look beyond engineering.
As digital transformation, AI and decarbonisation reshape the global energy industry, what new capabilities must engineering leaders develop to remain competitive and future-ready?
I sometimes wonder whether the expertise we value today will be enough ten years from now. That question encouraged me to explore digital transformation, Python-based data analysis and carbon capture technologies. I don’t think every engineer needs to become an AI specialist. Technology can identify patterns and suggest solutions, but someone must still question the assumptions and take responsibility for the decisions.
Similarly, decarbonisation isn’t always about revolutionary technology. Sometimes, it begins with designing something more intelligently and wasting less. For me, remaining relevant means being willing to question what experience has taught us.
Having established your career in a traditionally male-dominated industry, what barriers have you overcome, and how can women engineers build the confidence, visibility and leadership skills needed to reach the top?
For years, I believed that working hard and delivering consistently would speak for itself. I’ve learned that competence builds credibility, but people must also recognise the judgement behind our contributions. Working in male-dominated environments taught me that confidence often develops after accepting unfamiliar responsibilities, not before. Through mentoring women in renewable energy, I’ve seen how encouragement can change someone’s ambitions. I believe women engineers should participate in business decisions, express their perspectives and move beyond familiar technical boundaries.
My advice? Never let your technical expertise become the ceiling of your ambition. This final version preserves her personal journey and distinctive engineering perspective, without making the interview sound like a CV or a collection of generic leadership statements.