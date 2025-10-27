Armaf Club de Nuit Bling: A fragrance experience beyond the bottle

The entire structure of the Armaf stand (Zabeel 6, Z6-C25) is built around brilliance and cutting through clutter. What isn’t there matters as much as what is. This is high-modernist brutalism for the fragrance universe. Aggressively minimal, almost confrontational in its clarity. Every material has been reduced to essence: ombre steel, mirrored glass, precision lighting, and the crystalline architecture of the bottle itself.