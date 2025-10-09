Aqua1 Foundation launches Aqua Labs to drive Web3 innovation in Abu Dhabi

Initiative helps advance digital finance narrative for the UAE
Aqua1 Foundation, the largest investor in Trump’s World Liberty Financial, has launched Aqua Labs Investment LLC in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead the global digital economy in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.
Licensed under the Department of Economic Development, Aqua Labs is built to accelerate access, efficiency, and innovation across Web3 and digital finance. As the operational arm of Aqua Group, it will focus on tokenising real-world assets (RWA), developing next-generation blockchain infrastructure, and deploying AI-powered stablecoin frameworks. These initiatives aim to connect sovereign wealth and institutional capital with the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem.
The UAE has emerged as a leading fintech and blockchain hub, supported by initiatives such as ADGM’s RegLab. Aqua Labs seeks to advance this position by fostering scalable, transparent, and compliant solutions that enable global adoption.
A key pillar of Aqua Labs’ strategy is its partnership with Palm Global, a multinational leader in asset tokenisation.
Through their joint venture, Palm Promax Investments (PPI), Palm Global manages over $350 billion in gold assets and holds tokenization rights for more than US$1.5 trillion in sovereign portfolios spanning commodities, energy, and infrastructure.
Together, Aqua Labs and Palm Global aim to bring real-world assets on-chain at scale while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.
More than an investor, Aqua Labs positions itself as a builder and incubator, dedicated to supporting next-generation Web3 ventures and driving long-term liquidity for the global digital economy.
Looking ahead, Aqua Labs will collaborate with sovereign wealth funds, institutions, and innovators worldwide — placing Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the next era in digital finance.
