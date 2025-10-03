Aqua1 Foundation launches Aqua Labs Investment, aligning with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030

With a mission rooted in advancing the future of digital finance, Aqua Labs goes beyond capital deployment to co-create the foundational infrastructure for the Web3 economy. The entity is actively involved in developing core blockchain infrastructure, supporting real-world asset tokenization, and building compliant, AI-powered systems that enable large-scale adoption. By fostering long-term liquidity, resilience, and innovation, Aqua Labs is shaping a more inclusive and sustainable global digital economy positioning the UAE as a central force in that transformation.